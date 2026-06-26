Tennis Fans Rally Around Chris Evert After She Reveals Her Ovarian Cancer Has Returned For 3rd Time In Heartbreaking Post

Legendary tennis player Chris Evert, 71, has revealed that after two previous bouts with ovarian cancer, she has once again been diagnosed with the disease.
Evert was first diagnosed in 2021. A second battle with ovarian cancer ensued in 2023.
Recently, an abnormal CT scan prompted exploratory surgery which indicated the cancer had returned.
Evert spoke out about her condition in posts on social media, as her diagnosis has come right before she was expected to attend the yearly Wimbledon tennis championship, which begins June 29.
In posts on X and Instagram, Evert wrote:
“I have always believed in being open and honest about my health journey. This past weekend, after undergoing CT and PET scans, I learned that my ovarian cancer has returned.”
She then confirmed that her treatment will preclude her from attending Wimbledon, one of the four most important worldwide tennis championships each year.
“I have already undergone surgery as the first step in my treatment and recovery, and will begin chemotherapy in the coming weeks."
"Because of this, I will not be attending Wimbledon this year, and I will step back from my professional commitments over the next few months to focus on my health."
Calling the disease "relentless," Evert vowed to remain vigilant and positive amid her diagnosis.
"...I will stay optimistic and determined in continuing to fight this battle... I look forward to seeing everyone again soon.”
Evert missing Wimbledon is no small thing. Not only has she worked as a Wimbledon commentator for ESPN for the last 15 years, but her own Wimbledon legacy is legendary in tennis.
Along with her friend, colleague, and greatest rival Martina Navratilova, Evert dominated women's tennis throughout the 1970s and 1980s, having won the Grand Slam singles title at the championship three times over her career.
She also holds the women's record for most Grand Slam singles titles at the French Open and is tied with Serena Williams for the record at the U.S. Open.
You could say that she and Navratilova were the Serena Williams of their day, and their legendary friendship and rivalry is explored in the forthcoming Netflix documentary Chris & Martina: The Final Set, which premieres June 26, in which Evert also discusses her battles with cancer.
Navratilova was quick to comment on Evert's Instagram post with moving words of support.
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And given her legendary status, tennis fans were quick to share an outpouring of support for Evert too.
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Recently, Evert told People that part of her goal with her and Navratilova's documentary was to raise awareness about how important early detection is for cancer cases.
She told the magazine:
"Part of the reason why we're doing this is just to get the word out about genetic testing and about getting your checkups. If you feel anything different in your body, get it taken care of right away.”
Thank goodness she followed her own advice and has a chance to fight back once again.