Sharon Stone Recalls Husband's 'Furious' Reaction To Her Decision To Get Double Mastectomy In Heartbreaking Interview

The more successful we become, the more important it is for us to remember those who stood by us on our way up.

Not only was Sharon Stone ready to reflect on that, but she was also ready to dish on the people who let her go for the pettiest reasons.

When Stone talked to David Begnaud on his The Person Who Believed in Me podcast, the pair covered a wide range of subjects, from her father's cancer to her overcoming a severe injury to her being viewed as a sex symbol.

But the part of the conversation that got people in the feels the most was when Stone talked about her cancer diagnosis.

Stone recalled:

"One of the tumors was bigger than the size of my entire left breast."

"The doctor said, ‘Look, we think you should have a bilateral mastectomy. This is really bad.’”

“I [decided I would] have a bilateral because I'm not f**king around."

She was shocked when her husband was furious.

“My husband said, ‘This is ridiculous!’ And got up and left the room."

"He was furious... that I would have a bilateral.”

Begnaud confirmed:

"He was mad about the breasts being removed."

Stone agreed:

"Yeah. The doctor said to him, ‘If I had more patients like her, we’d have more women alive today. You need to sit down.’"

"And I said, ‘I make the decisions, not you.’”

"That was the end of the marriage. That was it. He was done with me then. It was over."

You can watch this segment, posted on the "Fauxmoi" subReddit.

Fellow Redditors were angry and disgusted on Stone's behalf.

"This story is so common (men leaving wives when they get sick) and so awful." - GalacticaActually

"We are objects to men. They see us as their playthings and caretakers and nothing else." - Current_Midnight5294

"This is sadly so common among women who undergo mastectomies or hysterectomies. Men are socialized and conditioned to objectify women and only value them for what they (women) can provide for them." - Decodaku

"I am so annoyed by the shock doctors and nurses get when they ask for my last menstrual cycle, and I tell them I've had a hysterectomy, and they're like, 'But you're so young! Did you want kids?!'"

"Uh, ok? Getting a hysterectomy saved my life! Does that not matter? I can adopt if I want kids."

"Same for Sharon. It saved her life; is that not the point? Is that not more important?" - bookishfairie

"My friend is barely 30 and just had a bilateral mastectomy. Her now-husband is the exact opposite. He only cares that she is going to be okay. It feels so s**tty to be grateful for men just doing what they should be doing, but as a chronic illness girlie with my own gem of a husband, I’ll take the wins where I can." - barefootcontessa__

"When I had a cervical spinal injury, I cut off my hair because it was too much work to wash and brush. When my boyfriend came home, he asked me if I was 'mad at him.' He thought I cut off my hair to spite him. Like I even was thinking about him AT ALL. Men are trashhhh." - thatisnotmyknob

"The happiest people are single women and married men." - Lala5789880

"Even the breast cancer was like, 'Wow, f**k that guy.'" - 11Slip532

"She got rid of one additional cancer, seems like." - ludvikskp

"He's trash. He did her a huge favor by revealing his true self." - yayannebelle

You can watch the full interview here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

It's alarming that anyone would choose their partner's looks over their health and safety, but it's a much more common phenomenon than any of us care to admit. Fortunately for Sharon Stone, she chose the path that saved her life, not her unfulfilling marriage.