Trump Spokesperson Lashes Out At 'Loser' Jack White For Calling Trump's Oval Office Makeover 'Vulgar'

Sharon Stone Offers Hilariously Blunt Reaction To Planned Reboot Of 'Basic Instinct'

During an interview with Today's Craig Melvin, the Oscar-nominated actor shared her candid reaction to Amazon's upcoming reboot of Basic Instinct.

By Peter Karleby Aug 21, 2025
Because we have officially run out of ideas as a culture, Hollywood is rebooting the notorious early-90s film Basic Instinct.

And the original film's star, Sharon Stone, who rocketed to stardom because of her infamous performance, had a hilariously blunt take on the reboot's chances.

Basic Instinct basically blew up the country when it premiered in 1992 because of its nudity, sex scenes, and LGBTQ themes that were a level of explicit that was rarely seen outside adult film at the time.

Coming at a time of intense backlash against feminism, the film being centered on a devious, sexually voracious female criminal caused pearl-clutching that translated to huge box office and instantly made Stone a household name.

In short, the film was lightning in a bottle, which is likely why Stone's take on Amazon's attempt to replicate it came down to just three words.

Asked about the reboot, Stone deadpanned:

"Good f*cking luck."

Stone's take was also in reference to the previous attempt at rehashing Basic Instinct, 2006's Basic Instinct 2, in which Stone reprised her role as Catherine Tramell.

Unlike the first film, the sequel bombed—hard. Stone told Melvin:

“If it goes the way the one that I was in went, I would just say I do not know why you’d do it!"
The forthcoming reboot is at least written by the original screenwriter, but fans on Reddit are just as skeptical as Stone is.

"Hollywood will literally do anything except make original content. And it should be of no shock to Hollywood why their revenue numbers consistently decline year after year." —u/copperblood
"I can only imagine what they discussed in that boardroom meeting. Who the hell thought this was a good idea and it would be successful? No one wants this and no one asked for it. Morons, just morons running these decisions." —u/m0rbius
"They’ll probably cast Sydney Sweeney and Timothy Chalomet" —u/schprunt

But while fans may not be enthused about the reboot, they are still very much here for Sharon Stone herself.

Those who remember Stone fondly will be happy to hear that she also spoke to Melvin about her long hiatus from acting coming to an end.

Stone, now 67, left the business for the most part years ago to care for herself after suffering a near-deadly stroke, and to raise her three children, Roan, Laird and Quinn.

But she is now set to join the season three cast of the HBO drama Euphoria, returning next year.

