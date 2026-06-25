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'Supernanny' Star Speaks Out With Warning To Parents Who Aren't Allowing Their Kids To Learn Basic Life Skills In Viral Video

Jo Frost
@jofrost/Instagram

Supernanny star Jo Frost spoke out to warn parents that doing everything for their kids because it's "easier" is actually hindering them from learning basic life skills.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 25, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Jo Frost, a global parenting expert and a British TV personality known for starring on the hit reality show Supernanny, has finally spilled the tea on something she's needed to talk about for a long time: how children are growing up less and less prepared for adulthood.

In a video she initially shared on Instagram, Frost looks apprehensive at first, clenching her hands as she prepares the viewer:

"I'm going to say something that might make you uncomfortable, so sit tight."

Then, Frost challenges parents and guardians everywhere:

"We are slowly disabling our children."

Frost explained:

"I don't say that lightly."
"I say that because I work with families continuously every day, and I'm seeing a pattern that's growing."
"Children who are capable but not being taught."
"We're pushing children along on bikes instead of teaching them how to ride them."
"We're keeping children in strollers who should be walking, climbing, [and] building strength."
"We've got four-year-olds still using dummies [pacifiers, binkies], when that was only ever supposed to be a short-term aid."
"Seven-year-olds who can't brush their teeth properly without an electric toothbrush."
"Eight-year-olds who can't sit at a table and use a knife and fork."
"Nine-year-olds who don't understand basic bathroom hygiene."

Frost could not help but question, and again challenge:

"And I find myself asking, when did we stop teaching these life skills? When?"
"And before you get defensive, I understand modern life is busy. I do."
"But this isn't about time. It's about intention."
"Because every time we step in and do it for them, or avoid teaching them because it's slower, messier, or inconvenient, we take away an opportunity for them to become capable."
"Children want to feel capable."
"So, we go back to basics, parents."
"We teach the bike riding, with support, and then without. We remove the dummy when it's no longer needed."
"We show them how to brush their teeth properly, not rely on this electric tool. We sit at the table, and we teach them how to eat properly."
"We teach, we guide, we repeat."
"We expect, not perfectly, but consistently, because independence isn't something that just happens. It's taught, parents."
"And if we don't teach it, we can't be surprised when it's missing."

You can watch the video here:

The video quickly went viral across Instagram, Facebook, and X, where users everywhere agreed with Frost's sentiments and concerns.

@jofrost/Instagram

@jofrost/Instagram

@jofrost/Instagram

@jofrost/Instagram

@jofrost/Instagram

@jofrost/Instagram

@jofrost/Instagram

@jofrost/Instagram

@jofrost/Instagram

@jofrost/Instagram

X users remarked that it said something that the "Supernanny" came out of the woodwork after ending the show in 2011.






It's easy to blame parents, but it seems that this is probably a result of different parenting styles between generations and the internet and social media boom, which all take a toll on current parenting choices.

No matter what started it, though, parents have to be willing to course-correct.

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