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Photos Of The Guy Trump Hired To Renovate The Reflecting Pool Are Going Viral—And Everyone's Thinking The Same Thing

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Stephen King Epically Rips Trump For Claiming Vandals With 'Chemicals' Are To Blame For Reflecting Pool Paint Peeling Off

Stephen King; Donald Trump
Matthew Tsang/Getty Images; Ken Cedeno/AFP via Getty Images

Following several issues with the remodeled Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, including algae blooms and peeling paint, President Trump is now casting blame on vandals with "chemicals"—and horror author Stephen King is having none of it.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 23, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Legendary horror author Stephen King criticized President Donald Trump after Trump claimed vans with "chemicals" are responsible for issues with the remodeled Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, including algae blooms and peeling paint.

Although the Trump administration praised the project and said the nation's capital looked "better than ever" after the reservoir reopened, signs of algae growth were visible along the water's edge just one day after it was refilled.

After CNN observed a worker removing algae from the bottom of the pool during a visit last week, Interior Department communications director Kate Martin said the algae was a normal byproduct of restarting the Reflecting Pool's operations and described it as leftover, or "residual," growth from the renovation process.

For all the trouble the Trump administration is currently going through trying to correct their errors, at least a few conservatives appear convinced Democrats are somehow responsible for the algae growth.

Real America's Voice host Grant Stinchfield posted a video of his conversations with Trump supporters who suggested "something happened here," accusing Democrats of sabotaging the project to make Trump look bad.

In an attempt to address the algae blooms, workers were tasked with pouring hydrogen peroxide into the pool. Hydrogen peroxide is commonly used in spas and natural swimming pools as a gentler alternative to chlorine. Interior Department officials said the chemical poses no threat to wildlife or the surrounding environment.

Since then, paint has been seen peeling from the floor of the pool.

Naturally, Trump refuses to accept responsibility for this debacle and took to Truth Social to echo Stinchfield and other Republicans' claims that vandals are responsible by writing in part:

"We've had some real problems with Vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool, which sits between The Washington Monument and The Lincoln Memorial. Just like three days ago, they destroyed the grass outside of the Pool, they've also done everything possible to hurt the inside surface that was just installed."
"No different than the chemicals that were used on the National Mall, they used something similar in the Reflecting Pool to try to destroy and demean our beautiful work. Lightweight ABC Reporter, Jonathan Karl, was seen sticking his hand into the Pool, and trying to rip the rubber off of the surface."
"The algae is 75% gone, and the condition will soon be completely remedied, and the area that was vandalized, fortunately, is just a small area of damage, and will be fixed early next week. It's a shame that the Radical Left Lunatics, most likely Dumocats, who have spent their lives trying to ruin our Country, are free to do so."
"Law Enforcement is actively investigating this situation, and will hopefully have it resolved soon."

You can see his post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

King was not having it, making the following blunt observation in a post on X:

"Nobody is vandalizing the Reflecting Pool, and Trump knows it. This is a visible example of his corruption--a no-bid contract to some crony followed by sky-high cost overruns, and shoddy construction to boot."
"Classic Trump: I didn't f**k up, it was my enemies."

You can see his post below.

Screenshot of Stephen King's post @StephenKing/X

Many concurred.









You can never trust Trump to do anything but blame others. King is on point.

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