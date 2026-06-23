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Nancy Mace Gets Brutally Fact-Checked After Melting Down Over 'Trans Mice' In Bonkers Post

Nancy Mace; a lab mouse
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; John Carl D'Annibale/Albany Times Union via Getty Images

MAGA Rep. Nancy Mace is getting dragged after she shared a post warning about "radical transgender experiments" being performed on mice—and got a blunt lesson about transgenic mice.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 23, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace was dragged online after she shared a post warning about "radical transgender experiments" being performed on mice, only to be given a lesson about transgenic mice.

Mace, who recently lost her bid for South Carolina Governor, claimed in a post on X that government funding was backing “radical transgender experiments” on animals.

Describing the research as “ideological cruelty paid for by the American taxpayers,” she used the moment to promote the TRANS MICE Act, legislation she introduced in July that remains stalled in the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

She wrote:

"Animals should not be used for radical transgender experiments. This is not science. This is ideological cruelty paid for by the American taxpayers."
"Our TRANS MICE Act ends it. No federal funds may be used to conduct, support, or fund research aimed at altering an animal's biological sex. No hormones. No surgeries. No taxpayer dollars spent mutilating animals in the name of transgender ideology."
"This legislation brings accountability, ends taxpayer-funded cruelty, and ensures science serves the public, not ideology."

Mace was quickly hit with a Community Note citing resources from the National Institutes of Health and the advocacy group Americans for Medical Progress explaining that “trans mice” are not related to transgender issues:

“Transgenic mice are defined as mice that have incorporated foreign DNA into their genome, allowing for the study of gene function and disease mechanisms, particularly in cancer research."

You can see her post below.

Rather than acknowledge the correction, Mace doubled down the following day, claiming her "post is not about transgenic mice" but instead "about federally funded transgender-related experiments on animals.” However, she did not provide specific examples of the research she was criticizing in the follow-up post.

Mace wasn't fooling anyone and she was swiftly mocked for her error.


The post was downright weird but pretty on-brand coming from Mace, who has said transgender people are “mentally ill” and “should be in a straitjacket.”

Mace has repeatedly attacked transgender people since 2024, garnering significant attention after proposing a resolution to bar Delaware Democratic Representative Sarah McBride from using women’s facilities at the Capitol complex.

In Congress, she has scored just 14 and 15 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s Congressional Scorecard. She also voted against the Equality Act, which seeks to ban discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals, and opposed reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act because it included protections for transgender inmates.

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