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Redditor Sounds Off After Two Strangers On 'Nearly Empty Beach' Come Over To Block His Family's View

Family on a beach
SHansche/Getty Images

A Redditor took to the platform to share a photo of two strangers standing in front of their wife and daughter, blocking their view of the ocean despite a "nearly empty beach."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 06, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Most of us have had that experience where we park in an empty parking lot, only for someone to park right next to us, or to set up in a mostly empty space or room, only for someone else to sit right next to us.

We can all agree that this behavior is a little weird, because there are so many other options available, right?

That's what Redditor ShylockGotRobbed thought when they posted on the "Mildly Infuriating" subReddit, sharing their experience of going to the beach with their wife and daughter.

The three of them were sitting there quietly, enjoying their view of the ocean, when a pair of stranger walked onto the beach. That wouldn't have been an issue at all, but the pair decided to walk over to them and stand directly in front of them, blocking their view of the ocean, despite the rest of the beach being totally empty. The pair could have stood anywhere else with the same view without compromising anyone else's.

Redditor ShylockGotRobbed shared this photo to confirm, and even their young daughter's posture communicated their frustration.

"I was at a nearly empty beach with my wife and daughter. An hour later, these two people decided to walk exactly as far as we were and then stand directly in front of us until the wind got too strong and we left."

u/ShylockGotRobbed/Reddit

Fellow Redditors were annoyed on their behalf, noting their similar experiences.

"That happened to me once. A whole family set up right in front of me. I was alone."

"So I got up and re-set up DIRECTLY in front of them. Like three feet away, LOL. The parents looked confused, and then moved." - torodude321

"This always happens to us at the beach. Also, during the week, they come and stand next to us with loud conversations and the whole rest of the beach is empty. I just don’t understand." - Slight_User6036

"Once, in 2021, I was on a remote tiny beach on Namhae island, South Korea. My husband went to the convenience store, so it was literally just me alone on the entire beach, on our blanket. Far down by the water, nowhere near any of the beach path entrances."

"A local old lady came power walking onto the beach, like she was out for her exercise. She went about one-fourth of a mile down the shore in order to WALK ON MY BLANKET. Then immediately turned and left the beach. I'm still at a total loss about it to this day." - canisviridis

"I had the same thing happen, and the family started feeding the seagulls. I had to move wayyyyy down the beach, because... yeah." - 956to906

u/956to906/Reddit

"I had this happen on Oahu one morning. Set up my beach blanket a good distance from the other two groups."

"Clownd*ck Dad comes up with his two-year-old and sits right in front of me. Then they're joined by other family members."

"There was literally an entire beach open to them, and this moron sits a few feet in front of me."

"I get a work call, and I curse a lot on it, and the guy says he doesn’t appreciate me cursing in front of his family, to which I replied, 'You didn’t have to sit an earshot away from me on an empty beach.'" - Lord_Dingus83

"I was in Banff with my mom last year and went to go sit far from the crowd for a little rest and to enjoy the view, just us."

'I saw a big rock, so I sat on it. My mom snapped a pic of me cuz she thought it was cute."

"Then we just kept chilling while looking at the mountains. People started coming over and staring at me. This couple wouldn’t go away and continued to stare, so I looked at them."

"They’re like, 'We’re waiting for the rock to free up.' Like, it’s literally just a random rock, not a landmark or anything. We are in the Canadian Rockies; go find another damn rock. There were dozens around to sit on."

"Mildly infuriating. People love to follow." - hangry-bean

"Try parking far away in an empty lot. I like the steps, and I find it common to return to a nearly empty lot, and someone will park next to you." - FrostbitePhilosopher

"This reminds me of people who park next to the one car in a huge parking lot and then make complaints like, 'Why do people eat lunch alone in their cars,' or, 'Isn’t it weird that people drive to the park and stay inside their cars?'"

"Like no, actually it’s weird that you have a vehicle full of five screaming children and decided to park next to the one vehicle with an adult enjoying a lunch break super far from everyone." - daydreamz4dayz

"People are f**king weird. I used to park in an empty overflow lot and still had people park right next to me."

"You had to pass hundreds of empty spots in the main lot to get next to me." - workorredditing

"This has f**king pissed me off for decades, and I have decided, 'Some people need a target,' because they don't/can't look at the lines. I think some people literally need to line up against another car to be able to park. I like to mutter, 'Some people need a target,' and it helps me be less mildly infuriated."

"I expect the same is true for the OP's situation. They like an indicator of where the best view is... or something."

"It's amazing how little some people think about things. It's similar when people have long farewell conversations when they're standing on the threshold in a communal doorway, very often if someone comes along then seeing them triggers the conversation to end." - ouqt

This is one of those weird social things that's truly annoying and perplexing when on the receiving end. When there are so many options, why choose to be right next to someone you don't know? Why not leave some breathing room?

The world may never know.

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