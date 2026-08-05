Skip to content

MAGA Rep. Offers Bonkers Reason For Why He Couldn't Have Assaulted His Ex-Wife In Bizarre Video

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Just Claimed He Deserves To Receive 'Reparations' From Taxpayers—And Ted Lieu's Reaction Is All Of Us

Screenshot of Donald Trump; Ted Lieu
@atrupar/X; Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

On Monday, President Trump griped that he deserves "reparations" after "what they did to me"—and Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu had a one-word response for the ages.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 05, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

California Democratic Representative Ted Lieu spoke out after President Donald Trump criticized the Justice Department's rescission of a proposed $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" compensation fund for January 6 defendants, saying he ultimately deserves "reparations" after "what they did to me."

Slavery was in fact a brutal legal institution, comprising the enslavement of Black people who were kidnapped from their homes and families and forced to reside in a foreign land where they served as the economic backbone of the American South. Advocates have long sought reparations for descendants of enslaved Black Americans as a result.

Trump, always on a hunt for an opportunity to attack his critics, said:

"They terminated the settlement and they went after me. And what they did here was very, frankly, if you talk about reparations or if you talk about payment, what they did to me, I had a very good case against them."

You can hear what Trump said in the video below.

Trump's comments followed Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche's assurance on Sunday that the proposed compensation fund had been scrapped. Blanche's written commitment came after several Republican senators warned they would oppose his nomination to become attorney general unless he formally confirmed the fund would not move forward.

The controversy stems from a settlement reached after Trump sued the IRS in January over the leak of his tax returns from 2017 through 2020, records that showed he and his family had avoided paying as much as $500 million in federal taxes over several years.

Last month, a federal judge criticized the agreement as "self-dealing," noting that Trump, as head of the executive branch, had effectively negotiated a settlement with his own administration.

Dreisen Health, a longtime reparations researcher and founder of Why We Can't Wait Reparations Coalition, said in a statement to TheGrio that reparations "require a legitimate harm or a gross human rights violation — white mediocrity and white grievance do not meet that bar."

With all this in mind, Lieu addressed Trump's statement very bluntly on X:

"No."

You can see his post below.

Others have also scoffed at Trump's claim about reparations.


Just another day with a perpetual victim in the White House.

Latest News

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Science & Health

Infectious Diseases Expert Bluntly Factchecks RFK Jr. After He Claims Lyme Disease Was Developed In A Lab

Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman
Celebrities

Danny DeVito Revealed Why He And Rhea Perlman Haven't Officially Divorced Despite Long Separation—And Fans Are Baffled

Screenshot of Marco Rubio; Screenshot of Marco Rubio from the widely-circulated meme
Funny News

Marco Rubio Finally Addressed That Oft-Memed Photo Of Him Sitting On An Oval Office Couch: 'I Hated That Picture'

Dominique Dillon at the FOX13 Memphis anchor desk.
Trending

Local Fox Anchor In Memphis Has Hilarious Reaction After She's Caught Sleeping Live On Air

More from People/donald-trump

Martha Reeves
@kendallbaker/X

Motown Icon Martha Reeves' National Anthem At Women's Pro Baseball League Debut Is Going Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

Every artist has a bad performance now and then—even the living legends.

When most people think of a women's baseball league, they think of the film A League Of Their Own. But the new WPBL, or Women's Professional Baseball League, has made that Hollywood legend a new reality.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ariana Grande
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ariana Grande Announces She's Dropping Out Of West End Musical To Take 'Step Back From Visibility' After Intense Public Scrutiny

Singer and actor Ariana Grande has been working relatively non-stop since she was a teenager, making her stage debut on Broadway in 2008 and her television debut on Nickelodeon in 2010.

In the last 18 years, she's released eight studio albums, starred in two television shows and two TV movies, appeared on and hosted Saturday Night Live four times, starred in four films, and had five concert tours.

Keep ReadingShow less
The Chicks; Mitch McConnell
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Chicks Just Cracked A Clever Joke About Mitch McConnell Amid His Ongoing Absence From Congress—And We're Cackling

The Chicks frontwoman Natalie Maines went viral after she made a joke about Kentucky Republican Senator Mitch McConnell amid his continuing absence from Congress due to health issues.

The 84-year-old—who chairs the Senate Rules Committee—was found unconscious at his Washington residence in June, prompting an advanced life support response. Last month, his office said his condition was improving.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of John Kennedy; Donald Trump
Meet the Press/NBC; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

MAGA Senator Shares Theory For Why Trump Constantly Doubles Down On His Claims While Ignoring The Facts—And It's A Big Yikes

During an appearance on Meet the Press, amid another development in the debacle surrounding the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy shared his theory for why President Donald Trump has trouble dropping his conspiracies despite factual evidence to the contrary.

Kennedy's remarks came after the Justice Department conceded that Trump's overhaul of the Reflecting Pool was "hasty and botched" and moved to dismiss the criminal charges against Olympian David Hearn, who had been accused of damaging the site.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
USA Today

RFK Jr. Was Just Asked What The 'Most Exotic' Food He's Ever Eaten Is—And His Answer So On Brand

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had social media users reeling after he declared he doesn't "have a gag reflex" and "will literally eat anything."

Kennedy's interview with USA Today White House correspondent Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy coincided with the launch of his new YouTube program, The Real Food Show. HHS says the series is designed to provide families with accessible nutrition guidance and budget-friendly cooking advice.

Keep ReadingShow less