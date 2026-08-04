RFK Jr. Was Just Asked What The 'Most Exotic' Food He's Ever Eaten Is—And His Answer So On Brand

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had social media users reeling after he declared he doesn't "have a gag reflex" and "will literally eat anything."
Kennedy's interview with USA Today White House correspondent Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy coincided with the launch of his new YouTube program, The Real Food Show. HHS says the series is designed to provide families with accessible nutrition guidance and budget-friendly cooking advice.
Ramaswamy asked Kennedy to share what the "most exotic" food he's ever eaten is, with Kennedy answering:
“I will literally eat anything. I don’t have a gag reflex — let me put it like that. I will eat anything, and I love experimenting with foods. I love all different kinds of foods. When I travel, I’ll eat, you know, even stuff I find on the street —street vendors.”
Ramaswamy asked Kennedy whether there were any unusual foods he had eaten that surprised other people. After initially asking for clarification, Kennedy laughed and wondered if she meant something "gross," and she confirmed she was referring to foods that others might find off-putting ("gross for others") even if he did not.
He oddly replied:
“Oh, I don’t know. I’m getting a signal not to answer that question."
You can watch their exchange in the video below.
Kennedy, who lacks medical or scientific training, has argued that drug companies and regulatory agencies harm Americans’ health. He has even proposed that certain vaccines should be removed from the market and is well-known for sharing conspiracy theories about vaccines, particularly those for measles and COVID-19.
Regarding the possibility of contracting COVID-19, he said he is "not scared of a germ" because I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats.'"
Even more troubling: a recent report that he cut the genitalia off a road-killed raccoon in 2001 to "study" it afterward. That's disturbing when you consider prior reports about his treatment of animals (like moving a dead bear cub into Central Park to make it look like it had been hit by a bicycle).
People are not impressed.
You know things are bad when you can't trust the health recommendations of the Health Secretary.