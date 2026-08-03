Kevin McHale Furiously Hits Back At Fan Speculation That 'Glee' Was Cursed Due To Cast Deaths: 'Get F—ked'

It's often said that the beloved 2010s Fox show Glee is cursed because so many of its stars have died or been involved in harrowing scandals since the show aired.
And star Kevin McHale is not having it.
McHale, who played disabled Artie Abrams on the musical show, recently took to X to post a heated takedown of those who speak so cavalierly about the real lives of real people from the show.
@druidDUDE/X
McHale's angry post comes amid renewed discourse about Glee following series creator Ryan Murphy recently hinting that he is thinking of rebooting the musical show, which centered on a high school glee club and aired from 2009-2015.
Murphy recently told People:
"I had a great time making that show. My nostalgia and love for that show is enough that I'm like: ‘Well, maybe people would like to see a new incarnation of that in some capacity.'"
"So yeah, I love that show, and I loved what it became and what it meant to so many people."
This news reignited discussion of the so-called "Glee curse," in which people have theorized for years that the show was cursed due to the number of deaths, accidents, and crimes tied to cast and crewmembers.
Most famous are the tragic deaths of stars Corey Monteith, due to an alcohol and heroin overdose in 2013, and Naya Rivera due to an accidental drowning in 2020, leaving behind a 4-year-old son.
Members of the crew died during the show as well, including rigger Mitchell Byerley and production assistant Nancy Moates, who both died by suicide while working on the show.
Another crew member, Jim Fuller, died of a heart attack at 41 while working on the show, as did another crew member named Paul and one of star Matthew Morrison's stand-ins.
The show has been plagued by scandals as well, including cast member Melissa Benoist's allegations of domestic abuse at the hands of her ex-husband and costar Blake Jenner, and accusations of racism and combativeness toward star Lea Michele.
Perhaps most disturbing of all was star Mark Salling's 2015 arrest and 2017 guilty plea for possession of some 25,000 images and videos of child sex abuse. Salling later died by suicide in 2018.
Given the gravity of all these tragedies, McHale was understandably infuriated by the discourse. He wrote on X:
"let me log off today because the way too many of you talk about real people who have passed as a 'sacrifice' or a 'curse' in regards to a tv show is fu*king diabolical and untethered from any sort of humanity or reality. get fu*ked."
On X, many fans readily agreed with him, saying they were disturbed by the public's hunger for drama that involves the real lives of real people.
Once again, people's love of gossip has obscured the humanity of the people involved, and it's hard to blame McHale for finding it abhorrent.