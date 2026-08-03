Trump Just Renovated Several Historic DC Sculptures—And People Are Furious Over Their Gaudy New Look And Price Tag

President Donald Trump has angered critics following his renovation of several historic sculptures in Washington, D.C., that fit his taste for gold decor.
The Arts of War and The Arts of Peace are two bronze, fire-gilded sculpture groups that flank Lincoln Memorial Circle in West Potomac Park. Originally commissioned in 1929 to accompany the eastern plaza of the Lincoln Memorial and the approaches to the Arlington Memorial Bridge, budget constraints delayed the project for decades.
The statues were unveiled in 1951 and restored in 1974. In June, the Interior Department announced plans to "auramaxx" the monuments as part of a broader Washington beautification initiative expected to cost at least $95 million. The regilding of the statues alone carries a price tag of approximately $5.1 million.
The Interior Department announced:
"We’re auramaxxing Washington, D.C. ahead of America’s 250th birthday. [Secretary Doug Bergum] recently ordered the massive Arts of War and Arts of Peace equestrian statues for regilding for the first time since 1971. The restoration is part of [President Donald Trump's] effort to make the Nation’s Capital safe and beautiful."
You can see the post below.
According to reporting by NOTUS:
"In mid-April, the National Park Service hired The Gilders’ Studio in Maryland to restore the 80,000-pound statue pairs, known as the Arts of War and Arts of Peace."
"According to agency documentation, the gilding company is covering the statues in an unusually thick layer of nearly pure gold — heavier and purer than even the “extra-thick” gold the same studio used to refinish the exterior of the Wyoming state capital dome seven years ago."
"The $5 million contract includes more work than just the gold leafing, although the gold itself is certain to be a significant part of the cost, with the price of gold essentially doubling over the last several years."
Thus far, the two Arts of War statues—"Valor" and "Sacrifice"—have been finished, with restoration on the Arts of Peace sculptures well under way.
They look positively Trumpian, as gold and gaudy as you might expect.
Kevin Carter/Getty Images
The statues have sparked anger amid Trump's continued efforts to transform the nation's capital, which he often claims was falling apart until he took office again.
The spending comes just months after Trump argued that the federal government could no longer afford programs such as Medicare, Medicaid, and child care, saying responsibility for those services should fall to the states while Washington prioritizes military spending.
So much for that.