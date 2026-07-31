Harry Styles Has To Alert Fan Who Wants Selfie That Her Baby's Stroller Is Rolling Into A Busy Street In Bonkers Viral Video

Most of us have been starstruck when meeting a celebrity, but have you ever been so starstruck you let your baby roll into traffic in their stroller?

Hopefully not, but that's what one mom did when she unexpectedly met Harry Styles on the street.

She was so intent on getting a selfie with the singer that STYLES had to save her baby from rolling into the street beside them.

Video of the encounter has of course now gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

The clip is only 14 seconds, but kind of says it all about the way celebrity culture and social media have basically broken our brains.

As she approaches Styles, the woman can be heard pleading "please, please, please" for a selfie with Styles.

Styles, however, notices the elephant in the room: her baby in its stroller careening into the busy city street. He can be heard saying "woah, woah, woah!" as he dives for the stroller.

The woman is unfazed, however. Without missing a beat she can be heard saying:

“Please, please, photo with me, please, I love you."

Someone can be heard telling everyone to stop filming as Styles seems bewildered by the whole thing. It's unclear whether the woman got her photo or not.

As you can guess, people online were appalled by the video and the mom's near-miss with her baby.

























Styles has become something of a lightning rod for deranged fan interactions lately.

Just weeks before this baby stroller incident, another clip of Styles meeting a fan went viral after the fan treated him like "an animal at the zoo," as one Redditor put it.

In the clip, a woman approached him for a selfie without so much as even acknowledging him first.

When Styles held out his hand and said, "hi, I'm Harry, nice to meet you," the woman just... didn't even notice.

It was only after Styles repeated himself that she finally snapped out of it and realized she was, you know, meeting an actual person and not an inanimate object from Instagram or whatever.

Nearly getting your baby killed is a whole other level of celebrity obsession, however, and perhaps even more disturbing is the social media obsession itself.

Because more likely than not, it wasn't so much Harry Styles that had the woman mesmerized as it was the excitement over how much attention her selfie would get on Instagram or TikTok.

As one Redditor put it, in reference to Styles' previous fan incident:

“The internet has broken our brains. She cares more about showing other people that she met him than actually meeting him.” —u/PmMeLowCarbRecipes

Hard to think of better proof of that problem than letting your baby roll into traffic for a selfie.