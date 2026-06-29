Fans Alarmed After Harry Styles Chokes On Water And Collapses On Stage In Scary Moment During Concert

In celebration of his latest album, Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally, Harry Styles has been on his Together, Together tour.

While it's seven big nights in seven major cities instead of a long, drawn-out tour, it still seems the demand in the summer heat might be getting to be too much for the former One Direction star.

Last Friday, performing "As It Was" at Wembley Stadium in London, Harry Styles was caught coughing on stage mid-song. He then hurried over to take a drink from a water bottle.

But it appeared to go down the wrong pipe, and the singer coughed straight into the air, creating a visible mist descending to the stage.

Fans at first applauded, possibly thinking Styles was putting on a show, but then he lay on his back on the stage. His hands pulled at his shirt collar as if it felt constrictive, and the singer continued to cough on the ground.

After the coughing fit passed, Styles rose to his feet and waved at the crowd before continuing the performance.

You can watch the incident from one angle here:

@enricalatorre The man collapsed 😂😂 #harrystyles #harrystylesconcert #toghethertoghetertour

Another angle that went viral was more visibly concerning to viewers, as his fall looked less than voluntary, and his labored breathing was more obvious from the new angle.

You can watch that version here:

@luckygirltour my poor baby @HSHQ @Together, Together #harrystyles #togethertogethertour #kissco #kissallthetimediscooccassionly #togethertogetherlondon

Understandably, fans were concerned about Harry Styles' health.

Everyone coughs from time to time, and everyone's experienced that feeling of a drink going down the wrong pipe, but far fewer people have had to lie down on the ground to deal with their symptoms.

Not to mention, Styles has a history of asthma and has had asthma attacks while singing and performing, especially during his days with One Direction.

@enricalatorre/TikTok

@enricalatorre/TikTok

@enricalatorre/TikTok

@enricalatorre/TikTok

@enricalatorre/TikTok

@enricalatorre/TikTok

@enricalatorre/TikTok

@enricalatorre/TikTok

@enricalatorre/TikTok

@luckygirltour/TikTok

Much of the world is experiencing its hottest months of the year, and the cities in which Styles is touring are no exception. From extreme summer temperatures to stage lights to a history of asthma, hopefully he stays on top of his health while providing entertainment and joy to his many fans.