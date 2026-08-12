The 'Cat In The Hat' Suit From The 2003 Mike Myers Movie Is Being Auctioned Off—And It's Legit Terrifying

If you've ever wanted to own a piece of film history, now's your chance.

Remember back in 2003 when Mike Myers starred in a live action version of Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat? It was low-key kind of terrifying in that uncanny valley way, if you recall.

Well, if you want to own the suit that made the whole thing happen, it's up for auction... and some people are real creeped out by it.

Because as sort of low-grade creepy as the live-action Cat in the Hat suit was? The empty costume is pure nightmare fuel. Please brace yourself...

Gah! That is dark-sided and straight from hell! But in case you haven't gotten the full effect, here's the full-length version from the people auctioning the suit, Propstore Auction, which, as the name suggests, auctions off film-set materials.

Truly, sit down a minute before scrolling further. It's a lot.

Propstore Auction

AHHHHHADS;LFKAJSDPF[LQWEOPI1072349Q2873RAOSDKLNVNASEFOI!!!!!

That is a sleep-paralysis demon, not a Dr. Seuss costume!

Propstore Auction describes the costume as:

"A top hat constructed of red and white felt fabric with a cream-color brim and a grosgrain ribbon sweatband with the interior marked 'R 3.'"

"A synthetic fur covered Spandex suit labeled 'Mike Myers #1.'"

"A rubber mask covered in synthetic fur with eyes and mouth openings and an attached polyester stuffed bow."

"A pair of Sherpa gloves padded with beads labeled '19L.'"

Which is surely all true on the merits. The missing info, of course, is that this costume is obviously cursed.

Jokes aside, there's obviously some real costume expertise in this thing, and if you're the type who loves film memorabilia and artisanship, this is one heck of a buy.

So far, the costume has garnered three bids, with the get-up valued at between $12,000 and $24,000.

But on the internet, all anyone could see was the abject terror in those vacant eyes and sagging cat skin. So naturally the costume has become a viral horror show!

















Unfortunately none of us will ever sleep again. Though there may be a silver lining: Some thought the costume would make a perfect basis for a new highbrow horror film. Paging Ari Aster!

Anyway, if you do get to bidding on the ol' Cat in the Hat's duds, just be aware: Legend has it the costume really is cursed and will doom you to a life of feline cosplay.

Don't say the internet didn't warn you!