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Heidi Klum Just Showed Off The Disguises She Used While Attending Coachella—And She's Unrecognizable

Heidi Klum
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Klum shared two looks that she wore to Coachella so that she wouldn't be recognized—and fans are impressed.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanApr 14, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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If we can expect one thing from Heidi Klum, it's that she's ready to make a statement everywhere she goes—even if that statement is that you didn't know she was there at all.

Dubbed "The Queen of Halloween," Klum is uniquely gifted in costume fashion design and dedicated to creating costumes that are as much pieces of art as they are articles of clothing. Her pieces are often meant to disguise, if not entirely transform. A great example of this was the Medusa costume she revealed at her annual Halloween party last November.

So it should come as no surprise that Klum was present for the first weekend of Coachella—except no one knew she was there until she wanted them to know.

The 52-year-old designer technically has medium-length brown-blonde hair and is known for her dark, intense eye makeup looks and bright smile.

But after day one at Coachella, Klum posted a video on Instagram, sharing the look that had allowed her to go unnoticed at the event, featuring a white Britney-Spears-esque body suit, unbuttoned and flowy white pants that were designed by Maison Blanche, and white shoes and a beanie.

Complete with a very long white-blonde wig and chunky black sunglasses, Klum was unrecognizable.

You can see the look here:

After day two at Coachella, Klum revealed a very different look, which she has dubbed the "Techno Hexen."

She wore statement gray-brown cowboy boots with white designs on them and an asymmetrical white, flowy dress with black straps. Very revealing lingerie that matched the boots peeked out from under one side of the asymmetrical skirt, as well as up over her chest.

Klum also traded in the long, pin-straight, white-blonde wig for a slightly shorter, roughly chopped black wig.

With oversized, reflective glasses and black lipstick, Klum was, again, unrecognizable to the crowds.

You can see her second look here:

Fans applauded Klum's creativity and thought this was a great way for her to still be able to attend events that she loved without drawing a lot of attention.

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

If Klum can't enjoy public events like Coachella without disguising herself in some way, this was a very smart approach!

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