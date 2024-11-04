Skip to content

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Responds After Neighbor Martha Stewart Surprisingly Disses Him

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Heidi Klum And Janelle Monáe Spark Debate Over Whose E.T. Halloween Costume Was Better

Janelle Monáe; Heidi Klum
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images; James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Klum and Monáe both wore impressive E.T. costumes this Halloween, and fans were at odds over who wore it better.

AB Keith
By AB KeithNov 04, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

Heidi Klum and Janelle Monáe both paid homage to everyone's favorite extraterrestrial this Halloween, but the internet cannot agree on who did it better.

On October 30, the world got a sneak peak at Monáe's bizarre and incredibly realistic transformation into E.T. in a clip for her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The singer also added several posts dressed as the 1982 Steven Spielberg character to her Instagram on Halloween.

Then on Halloween night, the world braced itself for Klum's big reveal at her star-studded annual bash.

And she showed up as none other than E.T.

The "Queen of Halloween" and her husband Tom Kaulitz both appeared as the beloved creature, with Klum outfitted as the version dressed by Gertie, Drew Barrymore's character, in the film, complete with wig and hat.

Naturally, people on social media are in a heated debate over who did the better job of replicating the iconic character.

Many agreed that Klum outdressed Monáe, thus securing her reign as the "Queen of Halloween."



Others, however, felt Monáe may have won Halloween this year.



Of course, many think they both nailed the look.

Monáe told PEOPLE earlier this month that she had been planning this costume for years.

"I've shared a costume idea with someone's team, actually, and tried to get a price for how much it would cost. And then I found out that person was going to be that and I had been planning this costume for two years."

Though she said that E.T. wouldn't be her only Halloween costume this year, it does hold a special place in her heart.

"It's such a happy thing for me where I'm like, 'Oh, I'm going to get to transform into this.' I remember how I felt when I watched this character, and I can't wait to pay homage to it."
"And I spend so much time getting emotionally connected to what it's going to look like, and how it's going to make people feel."

Klum, on the other hand, said her costume took about a year and 30 artists to create.

They're both impressive!

Latest News

Donald Trump
2024 Election

Trump Laughs After Rallygoer Makes Incredibly Sexist Remark About Harris—And People Aren't Surprised

More from Trending

A man yelling into a phone
man holding telephone screaming
Photo by Icons8 Team on Unsplash

People Reveal The Dumbest Reasons Why Someone Got Mad At Them

Patience is a virtue.

A virtue that, sadly, far too few people are blessed with.

Keep ReadingShow less
RFK Jr., Donald Trump, Kamala Harris
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Harris Had The Perfect Response After Trump Said RFK Jr. Will Be 'In Charge Of Women's Health'

Vice President Kamala Harris had the perfect short and sweet response to former President Donald Trump's announcement that he would put RFK Jr. in charge of "women's health" if reelected.

Speaking at a rally in Nevada in the final days leading up to the election, Trump said:

Keep ReadingShow less
lake through window during rain
Tommy Bond on Unsplash

People Describe The Most Depressing Travel Destinations They Ever Visited

Sometimes, when we travel, we go somewhere with a lot of hype and are disappointed. Other times, we're going to a place of historic significance with a past of tragedy and trauma.

Sometimes, our travels are work or humanitarian aid-related.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance
Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

JD Vance Slammed For Bizarre Rant About Kids Turning Trans To Get Into College

Things really aren't going very well for the Trump-Vance campaign, and JD Vance seems to think he knows exactly how to solve it—saying more weird stuff about trans people!

During Vance's recent appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, Vance introduced what seems to be the newest right-wing conspiracy theory about transgender people: that they're faking it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harrison Ford; Mark Hamill
Kamala HQ/X; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Mark Hamill's Response To Harrison Ford's Endorsement Of Harris Is All Of Us

Filming for Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope began on March 22, 1976 when relatively unknown actors Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford were 24 and 33 years-old respectively.

Since then, the two—now 73 and 82 years-old—have shared space in person and on the big and small screen numerous times for film sequels, an infamous 1978 holiday special, promotional tours, documentaries, reunions, and retrospectives.

Keep ReadingShow less