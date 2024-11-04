Heidi Klum And Janelle Monáe Spark Debate Over Whose E.T. Halloween Costume Was Better

Heidi Klum and Janelle Monáe both paid homage to everyone's favorite extraterrestrial this Halloween, but the internet cannot agree on who did it better.
On October 30, the world got a sneak peak at Monáe's bizarre and incredibly realistic transformation into E.T. in a clip for her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
The singer also added several posts dressed as the 1982 Steven Spielberg character to her Instagram on Halloween.
Then on Halloween night, the world braced itself for Klum's big reveal at her star-studded annual bash.
And she showed up as none other than E.T.
The "Queen of Halloween" and her husband Tom Kaulitz both appeared as the beloved creature, with Klum outfitted as the version dressed by Gertie, Drew Barrymore's character, in the film, complete with wig and hat.
Naturally, people on social media are in a heated debate over who did the better job of replicating the iconic character.
Many agreed that Klum outdressed Monáe, thus securing her reign as the "Queen of Halloween."
Others, however, felt Monáe may have won Halloween this year.
Of course, many think they both nailed the look.
Monáe told PEOPLE earlier this month that she had been planning this costume for years.
"I've shared a costume idea with someone's team, actually, and tried to get a price for how much it would cost. And then I found out that person was going to be that and I had been planning this costume for two years."
Though she said that E.T. wouldn't be her only Halloween costume this year, it does hold a special place in her heart.
"It's such a happy thing for me where I'm like, 'Oh, I'm going to get to transform into this.' I remember how I felt when I watched this character, and I can't wait to pay homage to it."
"And I spend so much time getting emotionally connected to what it's going to look like, and how it's going to make people feel."
Klum, on the other hand, said her costume took about a year and 30 artists to create.
They're both impressive!