Janelle Monáe Creeps Out The Internet With Bizarrely Realistic E.T. Halloween Costume

Janelle Monáe blew the internet's mind with her Halloween costume this year.
The Glass Onion actress completely transformed into everyone's favorite extraterrestrial, E.T., to celebrate the holiday and debuted her look on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
And fans could not get enough of how realistic, albeit a little creepy, her costume was.
The singer herself showed off some poses, including the iconic flying bicycle scene, and videos on her Instagram, writing in the caption.
"You came back, 42 years later🛸👆🏽Welcome back E.T. 🥹Thank you Google Maps. 🛸"
"Starring yours truly as both E.T. & Janellllliott"
In another post, the Grammy-nominated artist shared a video completely in character.
She captioned this one:
"🛸E.T. 🛸home🛸❤️🔥"
You can see below.
Clips of the actor at The Jennifer Hudson Show also made their way around social media.
In one, Monáe can be seen making her way to the set of the talk show by way of a rolling cart.
@jenniferhudsonshow
Welcome home, E.T. 💛 #thejenniferhudsonshow #jenniferhudson #et #janellemonae #jhud @Janelle Monáe
And in a clip shared to X, even the host is blown away by the transformation.
The rest of social media shared their amazement, as well.
Monáe told PEOPLE earlier this month that she had been planning this costume for years.
"I've shared a costume idea with someone's team, actually, and tried to get a price for how much it would cost. And then I found out that person was going to be that and I had been planning this costume for two years."
Though she shared that though E.T. wouldn't be her only Halloween costume this year, it does hold a special place in her heart.
"It's such a happy thing for me where I'm like, 'Oh, I'm going to get to transform into this.' I remember how I felt when I watched this character, and I can't wait to pay homage to it."
"And I spend so much time getting emotionally connected to what it's going to look like, and how it's going to make people feel."
Well done!