Kid Rock Uses Offensive Slur On Fox News To Describe His Halloween Costume—And Jesse Watters Just Laughs It Off

Driver's lie shames homophobic family

In an interview with Fox News' Jesse Watters, the MAGA musician donned a surgical mask and used a slur to describe his Halloween costume this year.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 27, 2025
Far-right musician Kid Rock was called out after he appeared on Fox News and used the "r-word"—a known ableist slur—to describe his Halloween costume this year.

The R-word is a derogatory term derived from "mental retardation," which was introduced in 1961 as a medical term for individuals with intellectual disabilities. However, the term has since been co-opted as an insult, widely used in everyday language.

According to the Special Olympics—the world's largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities—those who use the slur "often do so with little regard for the pain it causes people with intellectual disabilities—and the exclusion it perpetuates in our society."

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, was speaking with Fox News personality Jesse Watters when he asked what he’d be wearing for Halloween.

Watters said:

“My whole family is doing Scooby-Doo. My son’s going to be Scooby-Doo. I’m Shaggy, kind of dressed like you, big baggy clothes, long hair, just gonna have a little flask while I walk around.”

Kid Rock then donned a face mask and asked:

“Guess what I’m gonna be? Guess what I’m gonna be?”

Watters guessed “Fauci,” referring to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who spearheaded the nation's COVID-19 pandemic response.

Kid Rock said:

"A ret**d. A ret**d."

Watters laughed it off, saying:

“OK, I guess you can be anything for Halloween.”

Kid Rock replied:

"Greatest costume ever."

You can watch their exchange in the video below.

Many were disgusted by the display.




Perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that this is coming from Kid Rock, a guy childish enough to use "DEEZ NUTZ" as an insult to people he doesn't like and who has previously bragged about being "uncancellable."

This is to be expected when you make loving Donald Trump your entire personality.

