Skip to content

J.D. Vance Faces Backlash After Saying He Hopes His Wife Usha Will Be 'Moved' To Convert To Christianity

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Special Olympics Fires Back At Kid Rock With Powerful Statement After He Used 'The R-Word' To Describe Halloween Costume

Kid Rock
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The singer was called out by Loretta Claiborne, the Chief Inspiration Officer of the Special Olympics, for using a demeaning slur during a recent Jesse Watters interview.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 30, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

MAGA singer Kid Rock was called out by Loretta Claiborne, the Chief Inspiration Officer of the Special Olympics, after he used the "r-word"—a known ableist slur—to describe his Halloween costume this year.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, was speaking with Fox News host Jesse Watters when he donned a face mask and said he'd be going as a "r**ard" for Halloween. Watters had guessed he was dressed as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who spearheaded the nation's COVID-19 pandemic response.

You can watch the moment in the video below.

The R-word is a derogatory term derived from "mental retardation," which was introduced in 1961 as a medical term for individuals with intellectual disabilities. However, the term has since been co-opted as an insult, widely used in everyday language.

In response to Kid Rock's offensive display, Claiborne addressed an open letter to the musician in which she condemned his use of the slur considering he is "an artist and cultural figure who influences millions, you can shape conversations and attitudes across this country."

She wrote:

"The R-Word deeply demeans and harms people with intellectual disabilities. I’m writing to you personally with an urgent request: please acknowledge the hurt caused and use this moment to stand with us in rejecting that word and the prejudice it represents."
"You have a powerful voice and a massive platform, and the world is watching. ... People with intellectual disabilities, one of the largest groups of people with disabilities in the world, have suffered generations of discrimination and humiliation."
"In the 21st century, we’re still continuing to fight for the simplest form of justice: the recognition of our full humanity, a recognition you undermine when you use the word r**ard. Language plays a crucial role in that fight."
"Words like “r**arded” and “r**ard” have a long, painful history of being used to belittle and dehumanize. When anyone, especially someone in the public eye uses them, it reopens wounds that so many of us have worked so hard to heal."
"Through our Spread the Word” campaign, Special Olympics and Best Buddies have joined hundreds of thousands of advocates around the world to end the casual use of the R-word and replace it with something far more powerful respect. We’ve made great progress, but every public use of that word sets us back and reinforces the stigma we’re trying to overcome."

Claiborne also personally acknowledged her own pain, remembering the times the word was used against her during her childhood:

"It hurt deeply then, and it still hurts today. But I've also learned that every moment of hurt can become a moment to teach, to grow, and to move forward together. I believe this can be one of those moments."

She concluded:

"You have the chance to turn this incident into a statement of strength, to acknowledge the harm, to stand with people with intellectual disabilities, and to help lead the conversation toward greater understanding and respect."
"I would be honored to speak with you and share more about the movement for inclusion and respect that has changed so many lives, including my own. Together, we can use this moment to build a world where every person is valued and respected."

People appreciated her response, which also exposed Kid Rock to further criticism.


Kid Rock has not responded to Claiborne's letter, nor has he addressed the controversy.

Sounds about right where MAGA is concerned.

Latest News

Someone burning money
Trending

Biggest Financial Mistakes People Make In Their 20s

American flag flying
Trending

Foreigners Explain Which Things About America They Thought Were A Myth

Erin Burnett; Matthew Cappucci; video still of Cappucci
Trending

Meteorologist Responds After CNN Airs Video Of Him Throwing Up While Flying Through Deadly Hurricane

Nancy Mace
Political News

Nancy Mace Gets Blunt Reminder Of Her Own Hypocrisy After Railing Against Gay Marriage On X

More from News/political-news

Screenshot of Marjorie Taylor Greene
CNN

MTG Just Went On CNN To Torch The Republican Party Over The Shutdown—And What Timeline Is This?

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Green criticized her own party during a CNN appearance, saying that the GOP's shutdown strategy isn't working as they continue to argue with Democrats over wages, bills, and healthcare.

Greene stressed that she doesn't believe the shutdown—which just hit the one-month mark—"is going to help Republicans in the midterms" as much as Republicans continue to pin the blame on Democrats despite refusing to negotiate on Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies and other matters.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping

Trump Mocked After China's President Xi Looks Absolutely Miserable To Meet Him In Cringey Video

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea, before the Asian Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit that is set for October 31 – November 1 at Gyeongju, about 53 miles away from the site of their meeting.

Trump isn't attending the summit, but made a stop in Gyeongju on Wednesday to meet with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, address APEC attendees, and get some shiny new gold trinkets for his collection.

Keep ReadingShow less
A young child heads out for Halloween fun (left); HOA’s viral letter (right)
Brandon Bell/Getty Images; u/Pschobbert/Reddit

HOA Bans Outsiders from Trick-or-Treating

In the battle of HOA wills, Reddit has crowned a new villain: the suburban gatekeepers who want to ban “outsider” trick-or-treaters.

Redditor u/Pschobbert posted a photo of a stern HOA letter in the "r/mildlyinfuriating" subreddit, sending the internet into collective disbelief—and laughter.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jennifer Lawrence; Ariana Grande
BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Jennifer Lawrence Explains How She Felt About Ariana Grande's SNL Impression Of Her—And Yeah, Fair

Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about what it was like to be the 2010s "It Girl"—and the backlash that quickly ensued.

In a recent interview with The New Yorker to promote her new movie Die My Love, Lawrence looked back on her irreverent 2010s persona that seemed to strike everyone as refreshingly irreverent at first, but soon became grating.

Keep ReadingShow less
William Daniels; Donald Trump
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Boy Meets World's Mr. Feeny Schools Trump With Blistering Take On His Destruction Of The White House East Wing

As MAGA Republican President Donald Trump continues to transform the White House into something befitting the Trump name—tacky, tasteless, and slathered in gold—Emmy Award winning actor William Daniels urged people to reflect on what they've lost.

Sharing a photo with Ken Howard as Thomas Jefferson, Howard da Silva as Ben Franklin, and Daniels as John Adams from the film 1776, the actor recalled performing in the now demolished theatre at the White House for Republican President Richard Nixon in 1970.

Keep ReadingShow less