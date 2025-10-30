Special Olympics Fires Back At Kid Rock With Powerful Statement After He Used 'The R-Word' To Describe Halloween Costume

MAGA singer Kid Rock was called out by Loretta Claiborne, the Chief Inspiration Officer of the Special Olympics, after he used the "r-word"—a known ableist slur—to describe his Halloween costume this year.
Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, was speaking with Fox News host Jesse Watters when he donned a face mask and said he'd be going as a "r**ard" for Halloween. Watters had guessed he was dressed as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who spearheaded the nation's COVID-19 pandemic response.
You can watch the moment in the video below.
The R-word is a derogatory term derived from "mental retardation," which was introduced in 1961 as a medical term for individuals with intellectual disabilities. However, the term has since been co-opted as an insult, widely used in everyday language.
In response to Kid Rock's offensive display, Claiborne addressed an open letter to the musician in which she condemned his use of the slur considering he is "an artist and cultural figure who influences millions, you can shape conversations and attitudes across this country."
She wrote:
"The R-Word deeply demeans and harms people with intellectual disabilities. I’m writing to you personally with an urgent request: please acknowledge the hurt caused and use this moment to stand with us in rejecting that word and the prejudice it represents."
"You have a powerful voice and a massive platform, and the world is watching. ... People with intellectual disabilities, one of the largest groups of people with disabilities in the world, have suffered generations of discrimination and humiliation."
"In the 21st century, we’re still continuing to fight for the simplest form of justice: the recognition of our full humanity, a recognition you undermine when you use the word r**ard. Language plays a crucial role in that fight."
"Words like “r**arded” and “r**ard” have a long, painful history of being used to belittle and dehumanize. When anyone, especially someone in the public eye uses them, it reopens wounds that so many of us have worked so hard to heal."
"Through our “Spread the Word” campaign, Special Olympics and Best Buddies have joined hundreds of thousands of advocates around the world to end the casual use of the R-word and replace it with something far more powerful respect. We’ve made great progress, but every public use of that word sets us back and reinforces the stigma we’re trying to overcome."
Claiborne also personally acknowledged her own pain, remembering the times the word was used against her during her childhood:
"It hurt deeply then, and it still hurts today. But I've also learned that every moment of hurt can become a moment to teach, to grow, and to move forward together. I believe this can be one of those moments."
She concluded:
"You have the chance to turn this incident into a statement of strength, to acknowledge the harm, to stand with people with intellectual disabilities, and to help lead the conversation toward greater understanding and respect."
"I would be honored to speak with you and share more about the movement for inclusion and respect that has changed so many lives, including my own. Together, we can use this moment to build a world where every person is valued and respected."
People appreciated her response, which also exposed Kid Rock to further criticism.
Kid Rock has not responded to Claiborne's letter, nor has he addressed the controversy.
Sounds about right where MAGA is concerned.