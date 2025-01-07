Skip to content

Mexican President Perfectly Mocks Trump With Proposed Name Change For U.S.

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Elon Musk Calls Student Ableist Slur For Criticizing How Much 'Disinformation' He Spreads

Elon Musk
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The X owner didn't like being called out by a student on the platform for being the "largest spreader of disinformation"—and Musk responded by calling him an ableist slur.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 07, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Billionaire Elon Musk was widely condemned after he referred to a student on the platform by using the "r-word"—a known ableist slur—after the student called him out for being the "largest spreader of disinformation."

The R-word is a derogatory term derived from "mental retardation," which was once introduced in 1961 as a medical term for individuals with intellectual disabilities. However, the term has since been co-opted as an insult, widely used in everyday language.

According to the Special Olympics—the world's largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities—those who use the slur "often do so with little regard for the pain it causes people with intellectual disabilities—and the exclusion it perpetuates in our society."

And that's exactly what Musk did after Finnish Ph.D. candidate Joni Askola wrote the following message on X, the social media platform owned by Musk:

"Elon Musk is rapidly becoming the largest spreader of disinformation in human history, hijacking political debates in the process. The EU must take action!"

Musk later responded with:

"F u r***rd."

You can see their interaction below.

Screenshot of Elon Musk's response to Joni Askola@joni_askola/X and @elonmusk/X

Musk was swiftly called out, and many pointed out that his hateful remark came after he announced an "algorithm tweak" to X that he characterized as an effort to boost more "informational/entertaining" content on the platform.



Musk has repeatedly been called out for spreading misinformation and disinformation on X, behavior that has even landed him in trouble with international authorities.

Last year, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes said Musk will be investigated for the alleged intentional criminal use of X, as part of an inquiry into a network of individuals referred to as digital militias. These groups are accused of spreading defamatory fake news and making threats against Supreme Court justices, according to the decision's text.

In 2023, the European Union accused X of failing to counter illicit content and disinformation, lacking transparency about advertising, and employing "deceptive" design practices.

This action marked the first use of the authority granted by the Digital Services Act, which was passed in 2022. The law provides regulators with significant new powers to compel social media companies to address hate speech, misinformation, and other harmful content on their platforms.

Latest News

Woman holding up balloons to celebrate her 24th birthday
Trending

People Reveal Their Biggest Regrets From Their 20s

More from People/elon-musk

Screenshot of Lara Trump
Fox News

Lara Trump's Gripe About Dems Trying To 'Thwart' Trump's Transition Is Hypocrisy At Its Finest

Lara Trump—the daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump and former Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair—was criticized for hypocrisy after she baselessly accused Democrats of "lying" about wanting a "smooth and peaceful transition" in a rant on Fox News.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the certification of President-elect Donald Trump's election win, smiling widely when the vote total reached the threshold declaring Trump the next president and when she received a standing ovation from her party as her vote total was announced.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Demi Moore's family celebrating her win; Demi Moore
@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram; Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images

Demi Moore's Daughters' Real-Time Reaction To Her Winning A Golden Globe Is Everything

Actor Demi Moore's daughters warmed social media users' hearts with their reaction to their mother winning a Golden Globe for her career comeback role in The Substance, with a viral video showing how they couldn't contain their excitement after her big win.

Moore won her Golden Globe on Sunday night for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for the body horror film, making her achievement all the more remarkable given that horror films normally do not make such a splash on the awards circuit.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nelly Furtado
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Nelly Furtado Opens Up About The Importance Of 'Self-Love' With Empowering Bikini Pics

Anyone who paid attention to the top songs in the early 2000s likely remembers Nelly Furtado and her catchy, self-empowering song "I'm Like a Bird."

The Canadian singer and songwriter quickly caught fame and has sold more than 45 million records to date, and in 2017, it was believed she had "only flown away" because of her discomfort with the intensity of the spotlight.

Keep ReadingShow less
Will Smith; Keanu Reeves starring as Neo in 'The Matrix'
Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Warner Bros. Pictures

Will Smith Sparks Rumors He'll Be Starring In A 'Matrix' Sequel After Sharing Cryptic Video

We're all human here, and sometimes, we can't help but imagine what might have been.

A long-standing bit of gossip from Hollywood is that I, Robot's Will Smith turned down the opportunity to star in The Matrix, believing that the film Wild, Wild West was a better fit for his film presence, not to mention his inaccurate prediction that his film would be more successful than the franchise that would cast Keanu Reeves as Neo.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Bruce Fischer and Kamala Harris
C-SPAN

GOP Senator's Husband Ripped For Refusing To Shake Harris's Hand At Swearing-In Ceremony

Nebraska Republican Senator Deb Fischer's husband Bruce went viral after refusing to shake the hand of Vice President Kamala Harris—or even look at her—during his wife's swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

The exchange proceeded routinely, with Harris leading Senator Fischer in the oath of office. Fischer recited the oath, and the two shook hands as Harris thanked her for her contributions. However, when Harris turned to greet Bruce Fischer, saying, "May I extend congratulations to you?" and extending her hand, he declined to shake it, only saying, "Thank you," before averting his gaze.

Keep ReadingShow less