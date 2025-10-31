Prince Harry Had The Perfect Response When Asked If He Can Do An American Accent—And It Was Actually Pretty Good

Americans are fascinated by hearing people from other countries "drop" their accents and emulate an American one.
For example, it's always interesting to see a British or Australian actor in a movie where they're portraying an American character, but while they might veil their natural accent, they sometimes emulate an American accent from a different part of the country than what would make sense for their character.
While being interviewed by Hasan Minhaj, Prince Harry was asked if he could do an American accent, and he asked:
"Which part of America?"
This was such a refreshing question, because when people from fellow countries imitate American accents, they commonly lean into either a deeply southern accent or what is commonly referred to as "Valley Girl" only found in a very niche corner of California.
Minhaj sort of dodged the clarification question and instead offered several sentences for Prince Harry to repeat in an accent he felt was fitting.
Minhaj said:
"This is the most American sentence I could think of: I ordered breadsticks with ranch dressing at Applebee's."
Minhaj then coached Prince Harry on how to deliver the hard "a" sounds in "ranch" and "Applebee's."
Prince Harry then repeated the sentence in a fairly convincing Midwestern-ish accent.
Minhaj then told Prince Harry to express love for cybertrucks, which took Prince Harry's personality to an entirely different place.
"Hey, do you like my Cybertruck?"
The audience was thoroughly entertained, and when they struggled to quiet down, Prince Harry called them out:
"Come on, y'all!"
You can watch the video here:
Some gave immediate brownie points to Prince Harry for clarifying which part of America.
@hasanminhaj/TikTok
@hasanminhaj/TikTok
@hasanminhaj/TikTok
@hasanminhaj/TikTok
@hasanminhaj/TikTok
Others agreed and shared their favorite moments from the video.
@hasanminhaj/TikTok
@hasanminhaj/TikTok
@hasanminhaj/TikTok
@hasanminhaj/TikTok
@hasanminhaj/TikTok
Some were really blown away by how much Prince Harry's demeanor changed with the accent switch.
@hasanminhaj/TikTok
@hasanminhaj/TikTok
@hasanminhaj/TikTok
@hasanminhaj/TikTok
@hasanminhaj/TikTok
A few decided that this was the only kind of news they needed going forward.
@hasanminhaj/TikTok
@hasanminhaj/TikTok
@hasanminhaj/TikTok
@hasanminhaj/TikTok
@hasanminhaj/TikTok
Maybe his accent wasn't perfect, but because Prince Harry was mindful of different regions and accents across America, and willing to have fun while trying it out, there's no question that he could develop a range of accents with a little practice! While this might not have been his goal for something to learn in a day, honestly, why not?!