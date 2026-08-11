Skip to content

MAGA Actor Dean Cain Swiftly Fact-Checked After Doubting Dem Senate Candidate Actually Played High School Football

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Traffic Reporter Stops Himself Mid-Curse Word After Watching Car Accident In Real Time During Live Report

KJ Jacobs reacts after witnessing a car accident unfold during a live traffic report.
WCPO 9 News

Cincinnati reporter KJ Jacobs nearly swore on live TV after witnessing a car accident while reporting on traffic in a hilarious viral clip.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossAug 11, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Cincinnati traffic reporter and meteorologist KJ Jacobs witnessed a car accident during a live report—and nearly had an on-air accident of his own.

Last Thursday, Jacobs was standing in front of footage of Interstate 71, guiding Cincinnati viewers through the morning traffic, when the road behind him suddenly demanded his full attention.

Watching the stalled car in the center lane, Jacobs explained what was unfolding:

“I am watching this car right here. This is I-71 at Gilbert Avenue, right by the station, so northbound. This car is in the center lane, traffic is slowing down on both sides around this car, as well as that on ramp…”

As another car merged into the lane and seemingly failed to notice the stalled vehicle, it slammed into the back of it. Jacobs nearly drove the live report straight into NSFW territory with an “Oh sh–” before cutting himself off and covering his mouth.

With his filter narrowly surviving an on-air collision, Jacobs recovered:

“Oh, I’m so sorry. Literally just watched a crash happen in real time, and I almost said something inappropriate…”

To be fair, the second driver probably said a lot worse during and after the collision.

Jacobs then returned to the scene unfolding behind him:

"You can see this car just smash right into this car in real time. That car was in the center lane with those hazards on. I was watching it closely.”

The crash looked rough, but thankfully, the aftermath wasn’t nearly as dramatic. Jacobs checked with local police and learned that two people in the stalled car were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver was not injured.

Jacobs posted the wild moment on social media, where it quickly took off and has since racked up millions of views.

And really, you have to see this one unfold for yourself:

The Cincinnati Police Department also told Jacobs that the driver who struck the stalled vehicle was cited. Talk about a rough morning. It’s one thing to get into an accident, but doing it on live television leaves very little room for pretending it never happened.

Several viewers pointed out that the driver’s insurance company now has some rather convenient video evidence. As for Jacobs’ own close call, social media users were willing to let that one slide.

See how the comment section reacted to Jacobs’ near-NSFW detour below:

@loohhoo/Instagram

@_sothatstre/Instagram

@bmwf900rrider/Instagram

@amo.classy/Instagram

@alluring.ny/Instagram

@richmproject/Instagram

@thickgrlscloset/Instagram

@cocoabeauty504/Instagram

@tavonlamontt/Instagram

@just_tha_homie/Instagram

@naomi7x7/Instagram

@sacramentofoodforest/Instagram

After the clip went viral, Jacobs told People that more than a decade in television news hadn’t prepared him for what unfolded behind him.

He reflected on just how unusual the live-TV moment was:

“In more than 12 years in television news, I’ve covered everything from tornadoes and hurricanes to major breaking news, but let’s just say I was stunned... It was definitely one of the most unexpected moments I’ve experienced on air.”

Jacobs is no stranger to unpredictable conditions. A native of the Carolinas, he brought years of weather and traffic experience to Cincinnati after working in Charlotte, Norfolk, and Myrtle Beach. He now handles both for WCPO 9’s Good Morning Tri-State.

Still, all that experience couldn’t keep his filter from briefly skidding:

“[I] caught myself in a millisecond by covering my mouth before totally committing to it. I rarely use profanity and certainly was a first close call for live TV.”

For a reporter whose job is helping viewers navigate trouble on the road, Jacobs handled his own unexpected detour pretty impressively. This is one traffic report he probably won’t forget.

Latest News

Brooke Shields on @grier_henchy's TikTok
Celebrities

Brooke Shields Offers Iconic Clapbacks After Daughter Hops On 'Bully' TikTok Trend To Jokingly Mock Her Gray Hair And Wrinkles

Joe Lombardo
Donald Trump

Racist Trump Rally Crowd Slammed After Booing Fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Simply Because Of His Name

Kylie Jenner
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner's Birthday Cake Is Going Viral After People Notice Bizarre Detail—And We Have Questions

Frankie Grande and Ariana Grande
Celebrities

Frankie Grande Shares His Fierce Support For Sister Ariana Grande After Her Announced Break From Public Life

More from Trending

Matt Walsh; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Jason Davis/Getty Images for The Daily Wire; Stephani Spindel/VIEWpress

Right-Wing Podcast Host Ripped After Criticizing AOC's 'Ridiculous' Choice To Freeze Her Eggs In Mind-Numbing Rant

Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh was criticized after attacking New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's recent decision to freeze her eggs instead of having kids at a younger age.

Ocasio-Cortez opened up about her decision in a series of Instagram Stories, saying she had been setting money aside for the procedure for “a very long time." She also spoke about what she sees as a lack of accessible information for women considering egg freezing.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

New Photo Of Trump Shows Visible Bruises Up His Arm—And We Have Even More Questions

A new photo of President Donald Trump from a golf tournament over the weekend has sparked more questions and speculation about his health for clearly showing bruises on his arm.

Trump attended the LIV Golf New York tournament at his Trump National Bedminster club in New Jersey, where a photograph by Reuters’ Dennis Schneidler drew attention to visible bruising on the president’s right forearm.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Joe Biden
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Evan Vucci-Pool/Getty Images

Trump Slammed Over Heartless Mockery Of Joe Biden After Reveal That His Cancer Has Spread

After Hunter Biden revealed that former President Joe Biden's prostate cancer has spread and is "very painful," President Donald Trump sparked anger after mocking his predecessor in a post on Truth Social.

Last year, Biden's office announced that the former president had been diagnosed with "aggressive" stage 4 prostate cancer after he "was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms." Biden has provided sporadic updates since.

Keep ReadingShow less
screenshots of Trump voter John Gannon and deported Venezuelan fiancée
CBS News

Texas Trump Voter Gets Blunt Reality Check After Claiming He Feels 'Betrayed' Following Venezuelan Fiancée's Deportation

A wealthy Texas businessman who supported cruelty for others is now regretting his choices after finding out the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents don't make exceptions for MAGA minions.

John Gannon told CBS News he voted for MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, knowing that his fiancée, Yasmin Suarez Reyes, was a Venezuelan-born Spanish citizen that was currently seeking asylum.

Keep ReadingShow less
Christopher Lambert
Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Fans Rally Around 'Highlander' Star Christopher Lambert After He Suddenly Collapses At Comic-Con

This past weekend, Highlander star Christopher Lambert appeared at the Steel City Con in Pittsburgh.

While signing autographs, the 69-year-old actor suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness, scaring fans, and an ambulance arrived and transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Keep ReadingShow less