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Steve Kornacki Spilled Water All Over His Computer During Live Primary Coverage—And His Panic Was Palpable

Screenshots of Steve Kornacki
NBC News

NBC News data analyst Steve Kornacki was sent into a panic on Tuesday night while reporting live on primary election results from around the country after he spilled water all over his work station.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 07, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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NBC News data analyst Steve Kornacki was sent into a panic on Tuesday nght after spilling water all over his work station while reporting live on primary election results from around the country.

Election night coverage took an unexpected turn after Kornacki accidentally drenched his workspace while breaking down Michigan's Democratic primary results. More than two hours into the livestream, which focused on races in Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Virginia, and Washington, he tipped over a full water bottle, sending liquid across his laptop and notes.

Before Kornacki could say much, host Adam Noboa quickly remarked, "Water spill!" but it didn't make Kornacki any less flustered.

He said:

“The computer. I don’t want this thing to break. Oh boy, the monitor went off! ... Sorry, we just have to tend to this computer so it doesn’t –"

Kornacki struggled to find something to clean up the mess as Noboa joked about him stopping the computer from catching fire. But things got bad for Kornacki as his computer and papers were affected by the spill.

He said:

“Oh my Mac! No! Oh sheez, this is all the benchmarks.”

Eventually, a crew member arrived with towels. As they cleaned up the spill, Kornacki collected himself and continued by commenting on results out of Ionia County in Michigan.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

@nbcnews

Steve Kornacki had to think fast when water spilled on his desk during live primary night coverage on the #KornackiCam.


Kornacki handled himself pretty smoothly once the spill was addressed and he had this to say when NBC's senior national political reporter Sahil Kapur praised his work:

"If you didn't make it to 2am with us last night, here were the final moments that led to the call..."

You can see his post below.

While his panic was undoubtedly palpable, Kornacki's rebound earned him praise.




Let this be a lesson to all of you: Even those at the top of their fields have bad days.

We still love you, Steve.

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