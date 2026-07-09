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White House Mocked After Promoting New 'Freedom Fuel' Gas Stations As Latest 'Grift'

Screenshots from White House video promoting "Freedom Fuel"
@WhiteHouse/X

After the White House took to X to announce the launch of its "Freedom Fuel" gas stations in the Philadelphia area, priced at $3.47 for the 47th president, critics flooded social media with jokes and called the initiative a "grift."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 09, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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The Trump administration was accused of promoting its latest grift after the White House announced it had launched 25 “Freedom Fuel” gas stations in the Philadelphia area, priced at $3.47 for the 47th president.

According to the Freedom Fuel Network's website, the company operates 25 stations—20 in Pennsylvania and five in New Jersey. As of Wednesday, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline stood at about $3.98 in Pennsylvania and $3.86 in New Jersey, compared with the national average of $3.79, according to AAA.

In a post on X, the White House announced the launch:

"FREEDOM FUEL HAS ARRIVED. The FIRST Freedom Fuel Network gas station has LANDED in Philadelphia, lowering the price at the pump to $3.47 for our 47th President."
"President Trump is leading the charge to lower gas prices this summer - putting more money in your pocket."

An accompanying video shows several customers praising the stations for offering lower fuel prices. One man said he was "very happy" about the savings, while another customer described herself as "super pumped." Another driver said he initially thought the stations were "fake news" before discovering they were real, adding that filling up at a Freedom Fuel location saved him "a lot of money" on a trip to the Jersey Shore.

You can see the White House's post and the video below.

The announcement comes as discontent toward President Donald Trump grows amid fallout over the Iran war and a nationwide affordability crisis.

A recent Gallup poll found that 55 percent of respondents felt their finances were worsening, a level of pessimism exceeding that seen during both the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2008 financial crisis. This comes as the highly unpopular war in Iran continues to rage, sending gas prices surging. Americans have spent an additional $59 billion on fuel since Trump launched the war.

Critics are now questioning the "Freedom Fuel" initiative, arguing it could be another example of Trump branding being used for private gain.

The White House insisted the Freedom Fuel Network is an independent private business rather than a federal initiative and said it does not receive taxpayer funding, government subsidies, or preferential fuel pricing. However, little is publicly known about the company itself. The operator of the network did not respond to inquiries from The Philadelphia Inquirer, and the White House declined to identify its owners or explain its corporate structure.

The economics behind the low prices have drawn skepticism from Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. De Haan said his analysis suggests the pricing strategy is unlikely to be sustainable over the long term. "Stations selling at this price—it's not sustainable," he said, adding that when retailers consistently sell fuel at a loss, "somebody's got to pay for it."

Although De Haan said he could not determine who owns the stations or what business arrangements might allow them to offer such prices, he noted that many of the locations were already listed in GasBuddy's database under entirely different names.

It looks like we've got another grift on our hands—and people are not impressed.


The White House's promotion happened several days after Trump demanded gas retailers lower their prices to $2.50 per gallon "immediately" or face "big problems," prompting many critics to suggest he is panicking.

Trump argued that retail prices remain too high given that oil has fallen to about $68 per barrel and is continuing to decline. He also criticized California's gasoline taxes, claiming they are excessively high, and blamed state leaders for inflating fuel prices.

Recent surveys show that roughly two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Trump's economic stewardship, while a majority say their personal financial situation is deteriorating.

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