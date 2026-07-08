French Soccer Star Kylian Mbappé Perfectly Rips Paraguayan Senator After Her Vile Racist Post Attacking Him

French soccer star Kylian Mbappé has struck out forcefully at Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla following her racist rant.

Amarilla's screed came following Paraguay's World Cup loss to France.

In a post, she denigrated Mbappé's heritage and mocked him in shockingly racist terms, then suggested his Paraguayan opponent should have hit him during the game.

Mbappé posted a scathing response calling out Amarilla for her overt racism and saying that she had brought shame on her own country in the process.

Amarilla's post on X has since been deleted. But it read in part:

"The brute didn't even learn to write; instead of mother's milk, he sucked on coconuts, and the most educated thing he heard were chimpanzees."

She also referred to Mbappé as a "colonized Cameroonian, desperately trying to ⁠pass himself off as French"... which is pretty rich coming from someone from a colonized country herself, but whatever.

In response, Mbappé pulled no punches. He wrote:

"Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position."

He also pointed out that her "brazen racism" had completely overshadowed Paraguay's performance in the World Cup.



"You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition."



"Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country."

@kmbappe/X

The French Football Federation has announced it will be filing criminal charges over Amarilla's comments, which are in violation of France's laws about hate speech.

In a statement, the Federation wrote:

"These remarks are criminal and reprehensible. They must be prosecuted here as elsewhere. The FFF is reporting the matter to the public prosecutor's office with a view to legal proceedings."

French President Emanuel Macron has also spoken out in support of Mbappé, and many online applauded his blunt response to Amarilla.













Amarilla has since admitted her comments were racist, but has refused to apologize and has even threatened to press charges against Mbappé.

Previously, she issued an open letter to Mbappé explaining that she regrets having trafficked in the same racist abuse she herself has suffered.

@MadridXtra/X

But she then demanded an apology from Mbappé for "violence" against her and supposedly attacking her for her gender. She also scolded him for not giving her the deference she supposedly deserves as a high-position lawmaker in the Paraguayan Senate.

Given that that isn't how anything works, she probably shouldn't hold her breath on that apology.