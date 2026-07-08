Skip to content

MAGA Rep. Slammed After Saying We Should Cover Up Statue Of Liberty To Deter Immigrants

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

French Soccer Star Kylian Mbappé Perfectly Rips Paraguayan Senator After Her Vile Racist Post Attacking Him

Kylian Mbappe; Celeste Amarilla
Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Nath Aguilar/picture alliance via Getty Images

French soccer player Kylian Mbappé condemned Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla after she posted a racist rant about him following Paraguay's loss to France at the World Cup in the round of 16.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyJul 08, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

French soccer star Kylian Mbappé has struck out forcefully at Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla following her racist rant.

Amarilla's screed came following Paraguay's World Cup loss to France.

In a post, she denigrated Mbappé's heritage and mocked him in shockingly racist terms, then suggested his Paraguayan opponent should have hit him during the game.

Mbappé posted a scathing response calling out Amarilla for her overt racism and saying that she had brought shame on her own country in the process.

Amarilla's post on X has since been deleted. But it read in part:

"The brute didn't even learn to write; instead of mother's milk, he sucked on coconuts, and the most educated thing he heard were chimpanzees."

She also referred to Mbappé as a "colonized Cameroonian, desperately trying to ⁠pass himself off as French"... which is pretty rich coming from someone from a colonized country herself, but whatever.

In response, Mbappé pulled no punches. He wrote:

"Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position."

He also pointed out that her "brazen racism" had completely overshadowed Paraguay's performance in the World Cup.

"You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition."

"Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country."

@kmbappe/X

The French Football Federation has announced it will be filing criminal charges over Amarilla's comments, which are in violation of France's laws about hate speech.

In a statement, the Federation wrote:

"These remarks are criminal and reprehensible. They must be prosecuted here as elsewhere. The FFF is reporting the matter to the public prosecutor's office with a view to legal proceedings."

French President Emanuel Macron has also spoken out in support of Mbappé, and many online applauded his blunt response to Amarilla.




Amarilla has since admitted her comments were racist, but has refused to apologize and has even threatened to press charges against Mbappé.

Previously, she issued an open letter to Mbappé explaining that she regrets having trafficked in the same racist abuse she herself has suffered.

@MadridXtra/X

But she then demanded an apology from Mbappé for "violence" against her and supposedly attacking her for her gender. She also scolded him for not giving her the deference she supposedly deserves as a high-position lawmaker in the Paraguayan Senate.

Given that that isn't how anything works, she probably shouldn't hold her breath on that apology.

Latest News

Patti LuPone at the "Another Simple Favor" Premiere held at Jazz at Lincoln Center.
LGBTQ

Patti LuPone Sounds Off After Turkey Denies Gay Cruise She's Performing On From Docking Due To 'Moral Values'

Kevin McCarthy
Donald Trump

Former GOP House Leader Gets Brutal Fact-Check After Claiming Republicans 'Walked Away' From Their 'Very Bad Candidates'

Tori Evans with TJ Shaw; Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Celebrities

Taylor Swift's Backup Dancer Divides Fans After Posting Photo Of Seemingly White Dress She Wore To Taylor And Travis' Wedding

The Belgian soccer team celebrating their victory; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Belgium's Soccer Team Just Trolled Trump Hard After Knocking The U.S. Team Out Of The World Cup

More from Entertainment

People leaving Great American State Fair during rainfall
Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

MAGA Influencer Dragged After Claiming Liberals Manipulated The Weather To Sabotage Trump's July 4th Festivities

MAGA influencer Kylie Jane Kremer was widely mocked online after claiming someone with "Trump Derangement Syndrome" somehow manipulated the weather over the weekend to ruin President Donald Trump's Great American State Fair and other festivities associated with the United States' semiquicentennial.

Earlier Saturday evening, severe weather disrupted the festivities, prompting federal officials to order an evacuation as thousands gathered on the National Mall. Around 7:15 p.m., the National Park Service urged visitors attending the fireworks celebration to seek shelter and follow instructions from park rangers, law enforcement officers, and event staff because of approaching storms.

Keep ReadingShow less
Adam Sandler (left), Andy Reid (middle), and Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift (right) were all part of the couple's wedding weekend.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs Coach Reveals The Simple Marriage Advice Adam Sandler Gave Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Mid-Ceremony

Adam Sandler has added plenty of titles to his résumé over the years—comedian, actor, producer, and one of Hollywood's most beloved stars. Now, according to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, fans can add marriage advice expert to the list.

Reid shared details from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding while speaking at an event in Salt Lake City on July 5, revealing that Sandler brought exactly what many would expect from the Happy Gilmore star: humor, heart, and a surprisingly simple piece of relationship wisdom.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne
Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne Marks First Wedding Anniversary Without Ozzy With Heartbreaking Post—And Fans Are In Tears

It's been almost a year since late rock and roll star Ozzy Osbourne left a hole in countless music lovers' hearts when he died last year on July 22.

This Fourth of July also marked the first wedding anniversary that Sharon Osbourne experienced without him, and her celebration of the day was bittersweet.

Keep ReadingShow less
Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper and Cheri Oteri
@latenightercom/X

Cheri Oteri Just Revived Her Iconic Barbara Walters Impression During CNN's America 250 Broadcast—And Anderson Cooper Totally Lost It

He may be one of the most poised news anchors out there, but even CNN's Anderson Cooper isn't immune to the church giggles—especially when Cheri Oteri is around.

The legendary SNL alum joined CNN's coverage of America's 250th birthday, doing her impression of Barbara Walters.

Keep ReadingShow less
Larry David; Donald Trump; Rob Reiner
HBO; Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images; HBO

Rob Reiner Gets In One Last Dig At Trump In Surprise Final Acting Role Alongside Larry David—And It's A Mic Drop

Viewers this week of Larry David's new HBO historical sketch comedy series Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America learned that the late award-winning actor and director Rob Reiner filmed a sketch for the show before his death in December of 2025.

His appearance in the show, playing the United States' first President George Washington, was kept secret until the episode aired on Thursday, July 2.

Keep ReadingShow less