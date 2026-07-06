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Swifties Think They Found A Hidden Secret Meaning In Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding Date

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift on the field after the AFC Championship game.
Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Taylor Swift's wedding to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce on July 3 in New York City has Swifties going wild after fans found a connection to the number 13.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJul 06, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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It's a love story, baby, and they said “Yes.”

That’s right, Swifties. Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce were married at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3, transforming the iconic arena into a forest-like wonderland filled with ferns, towering trees, and rows of white-covered seats for the couple's highly anticipated celebration.

A source told People that Swift and Kelce read their vows from gold books, with each reportedly lasting around 20 minutes. In other words, guests got the equivalent of a surprise mini-Eras Tour stop before the newlyweds officially tied the knot. Thankfully, embroidered handkerchiefs were provided for any emotional moments throughout the evening.

But while guests were busy reaching for those handkerchiefs, Swifties were focused on a different detail altogether. When it comes to Swift, there's one number that always seems to find its way into the conversation: 13.

You see, the number 13 has long been associated with Swift, as she revealed in this resurfaced interview:

- YouTube@coolpilations/YouTube

The references don't stop there. In 2005, Swift wrote an unreleased song titled Thirteen Blocks. Her self-titled debut album went gold in 13 weeks. In the film Valentine's Day, her character sports the number 13 on her hand and gifts her boyfriend a jersey featuring the number.

The lucky number has continued appearing throughout Swift's career. She announced The Tortured Poets Department after winning her 13th Grammy Award at the 66th Grammy Awards in 2024. Meanwhile, Fearless, 1989, and Midnights—all of which feature 13 tracks on their standard editions—won Grammy Awards for Album of the Year.

That history is why one fan, @kiralovestaylor, discovery quickly caught fire online:

For those who have spent years tracking every appearance of Swift's lucky number, the 1,013-day gap felt like more than a random statistic. Many interpreted it as a bit of numerology at work, pointing to yet another instance of the number 13 appearing at a major milestone in Swift's life—this time in the timeline of her relationship with Kelce.

The discovery quickly sparked a frenzy online, with some celebrating the find like a hidden vault track while others joked that Swift's lucky number had once again shown up at exactly the right moment.

The timeline didn't stay quiet:











The highly secretive celebration was first signaled by a "JUST&T MARRIED" marquee outside Madison Square Garden. The black-tie ceremony reportedly welcomed around 1,000 guests and was officiated by Adam Sandler.

Music legends Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks were also among the evening's performers, with McCartney reportedly treating guests to The Beatles' classic I Want to Hold Your Hand.

The crowd was nearly as impressive as the entertainment. The guest list featured family members, NFL stars, and a lineup of celebrities that rivaled a Super Bowl suite, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, Brad Pitt, and Tom Brady.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on August 26, 2025:

Beyond the celebrity guest list, chart-topping records, and championship rings, the newlyweds also turned their wedding into a major charitable effort. Swift and Kelce jointly donated $26 million to more than 20 charities across the United States. The donations focused on food insecurity, children's hospitals, music education, and animal welfare in cities that have played important roles in their lives, including New York, Los Angeles, Kansas City, and Nashville.

The couple even donated to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, as revealed by Parton:

Among the beneficiaries was City Harvest, New York City's largest food rescue organization, which confirmed receiving a $1 million donation from the couple. According to the organization, the contribution will help provide food to more than 2.4 million New Yorkers this summer.

As for that 1,013-day connection? Swifties have already added it to the ever-growing lore surrounding Taylor Swift and now her husband, Travis Kelce—and they probably won't be done counting anytime soon.



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