Karlie Kloss Sparks Heated Debate With Her Take On Navigating Political Differences With Her Trump In-Laws

Supermodel Karlie Kloss is in hot water on the internet after addressing how she navigates her Trump-aligned in-laws' kleptocratic fascist politics.

Kloss, who is married to Jared Kushner's brother Joshua and is a Democrat, recently sat down with Bloomberg to discuss what it's like to be married into a family she doesn't agree with.

The Kushners are, of course, a vital part of Trumpworld: Kloss's brother-in-law Jared Kushner is married to Ivanka Trump and serves as the President's "Special Envoy for Peace," a made-up diplomatic role focusing on foreign nations where both the Trump and Kushner families have deep business and financial ties.

In her interview with Bloomberg's Emily Chang, Kloss discussed how she peaceably navigates her differences with her in-laws.

Asked how she deals with the wide political differences between her, her husband and his family, Kloss said:

“I know who I am. I know the values that guide my life and the issues that I care about. So, you know, I haven’t lost sight of who I am, but also, it’s my husband’s family.”

Kloss said having grown up "a blue dot in a red state" in St. Louis prepared her for navigating these differences.

“Since as long as I can remember, I’ve always been exposed to a lot of different political points of view, and I think that trained me for my life.”

Kloss and her husband are both staunch Democrats who have donated money to progressive causes and candidates, including during the 2024 election.

Josh Kushner has said on the record that he does not support Trump, and Kloss told Chang she's never met the President.

And the tensions between the Kushners and the couple allegedly run deep. In her 2021 book Kushner Inc., journalist Vicky Ward wrote that the Kushners did not approve of Kloss because she is not Jewish and not "real estate royalty" like Ivanka Trump.

Kloss went on to say that she is adamant that it's possible to bridge these differences.

“You know, I’m a Democrat. I think it’s possible to have relationships with people who you don’t politically align with."

"And I think this country has always been a place for dialogue. We have to be able to talk to each other.”

But given the stakes and what the Trump-Kushner merger has done to America, people online were not impressed with Kloss's take.





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While it's very easy for people to demand others sever ties with their family over politics—something impossible to fully understand unless you've had to actually confront it—it's nonetheless impossible to argue with the backlash.

We're not talking about the George W. Bush administration or even the first Trump Administration. We are talking about a dictatorship committing atrocities, substantially funded and managed by the family she married into.

It's not exactly surprising people are seeing through Kloss's PR-agency boilerplate about "having relationships with people who you don’t politically align with." We're not really in "difference of opinion" territory anymore and haven't been for a long, long time.