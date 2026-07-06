Skip to content

Sharon Osbourne Marks First Wedding Anniversary Without Ozzy With Heartbreaking Post—And Fans Are In Tears

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Karlie Kloss Sparks Heated Debate With Her Take On Navigating Political Differences With Her Trump In-Laws

Karlie Kloss; Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump
@bloombergoriginals/Instagram; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Supermodel Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared Kushner's brother and identifies as a Democrat, recently opened up on Bloomberg Originals about maintaining relationships with her Trump family in-laws who she doesn't "politically align with"—but not everyone is loving her take.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyJul 06, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Supermodel Karlie Kloss is in hot water on the internet after addressing how she navigates her Trump-aligned in-laws' kleptocratic fascist politics.

Kloss, who is married to Jared Kushner's brother Joshua and is a Democrat, recently sat down with Bloomberg to discuss what it's like to be married into a family she doesn't agree with.

The Kushners are, of course, a vital part of Trumpworld: Kloss's brother-in-law Jared Kushner is married to Ivanka Trump and serves as the President's "Special Envoy for Peace," a made-up diplomatic role focusing on foreign nations where both the Trump and Kushner families have deep business and financial ties.

In her interview with Bloomberg's Emily Chang, Kloss discussed how she peaceably navigates her differences with her in-laws.

Asked how she deals with the wide political differences between her, her husband and his family, Kloss said:

“I know who I am. I know the values that guide my life and the issues that I care about. So, you know, I haven’t lost sight of who I am, but also, it’s my husband’s family.”

Kloss said having grown up "a blue dot in a red state" in St. Louis prepared her for navigating these differences.

“Since as long as I can remember, I’ve always been exposed to a lot of different political points of view, and I think that trained me for my life.”

Kloss and her husband are both staunch Democrats who have donated money to progressive causes and candidates, including during the 2024 election.

Josh Kushner has said on the record that he does not support Trump, and Kloss told Chang she's never met the President.

And the tensions between the Kushners and the couple allegedly run deep. In her 2021 book Kushner Inc., journalist Vicky Ward wrote that the Kushners did not approve of Kloss because she is not Jewish and not "real estate royalty" like Ivanka Trump.

Kloss went on to say that she is adamant that it's possible to bridge these differences.

“You know, I’m a Democrat. I think it’s possible to have relationships with people who you don’t politically align with."
"And I think this country has always been a place for dialogue. We have to be able to talk to each other.”

But given the stakes and what the Trump-Kushner merger has done to America, people online were not impressed with Kloss's take.


@_stillwerise/Instagram

@aliceritter/Instagram

@particulieres.nyc/Instagram

@danielapakzad/Instagram

@ariadnerosalesv/Instagram

@blanksjewelry/Instagram

@ginarockenwagner/Instagram

@4everheber/Instagram

@rachel.white.nyc/Instagram

While it's very easy for people to demand others sever ties with their family over politics—something impossible to fully understand unless you've had to actually confront it—it's nonetheless impossible to argue with the backlash.

We're not talking about the George W. Bush administration or even the first Trump Administration. We are talking about a dictatorship committing atrocities, substantially funded and managed by the family she married into.

It's not exactly surprising people are seeing through Kloss's PR-agency boilerplate about "having relationships with people who you don’t politically align with." We're not really in "difference of opinion" territory anymore and haven't been for a long, long time.

Latest News

Donald Trump; Giorgia Meloni
Donald Trump

Trump Ripped After Mocking Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni With Bizarre 'Restraining Order' Meme

Ron DeSantis
Viral Post

Ron DeSantis Gets Brutal History Lesson After Making Patently False WWII Claim About Great Britain

Screenshots from video
Trending

Woman Sparks Debate About Flight Etiquette After Preaching To Plane About Jesus During Flight In Viral Video

Bill Nesnidal
LGBTQ

Gay Baseball Fan Opens Up About Painful Homophobic Encounter At White Sox Game To Show Why Pride Nights Are So Important

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots from X user @WallStreetApes' video
@WallStreetApes/X

Teacher With Master's Degree Nearly In Tears After Realizing She Made More As A Barista

It's no secret that teachers make less than they should, given the fact that they're educating and playing a big part in raising our next generation of children.

However, it's common for teachers to discover that they could easily make more money from service work, an office job, or even retail. They also don't have to provide their own supplies or take their work home with them—for grading and planning late into the night—in these other roles, either.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @eatfigsnotpigs' TIkTok video
@eatfigsnotpigs/TikTok

Woman Stunned To Learn She's Locked Inside Doctor's Office After Doctor Never Showed Up And Staff Went Home

We've all been to a doctor's appointment where they were running behind or had notoriously long wait times, but TikToker @eatfigsnotpigs may have just won the record for the longest wait time for an appointment.

The TikToker began recording a video while already in one of the patient appointment rooms, sitting on one of the paper-covered tables, waiting for the doctor to arrive.

Keep ReadingShow less
Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift on the field after the AFC Championship game.
Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Swifties Think They Found A Hidden Secret Meaning In Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding Date

It's a love story, baby, and they said “Yes.”

That’s right, Swifties. Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce were married at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3, transforming the iconic arena into a forest-like wonderland filled with ferns, towering trees, and rows of white-covered seats for the couple's highly anticipated celebration.

Keep ReadingShow less
Emily Compagno; James Talarico
Rick Kern/Getty Images for Vox Media; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Fox News Host Slammed After Claiming That James Talarico Is A Literal 'Demon' In Unhinged Rant

Ever since progressive Texas Democratic state Representative James Talarico announced his intention to run for Republican Senator John Cornyn's seat, the GOP has seemingly lost their collective minds over the news. Once Talarico became the Democratic nominee, the Republican attacks against him became increasingly desperate and bizarre.

Conservatives in and out of Texas have accused Talarico of being a vegan, gay, transgender, questioned his masculinity, declared he was destined for Hell, prayed for his death, scoured his social media to create AI videos, and labeled him Tala-freako in an attempt to discredit the devout Christian and theologian.

Keep ReadingShow less
Merriam-Webster Dictionary; American Flag for 250th Anniversary
Brandon Bell/Getty Images; Amy Lemus/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Merriam-Webster Dictionary Just Epically Trolled The UK With A Hilarious Joke For July 4th—And We're Cackling

The Fourth of July weekend celebration has officially passed, and it was a big one, with it also being the 250th anniversary of the signing of the nation's most important document.

People had all kinds of ways of commemorating the occasion, from get-togethers with friends to tattoos to unique fireworks shows.

Keep ReadingShow less