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Trump Just Made A Bizarre Joke About Having A 'Threesome' With His Sons—And People Are Weirded All The Way Out

Screenshot of Donald Trump; Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.
TMZ; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On Wednesday, President Trump joked about awarding himself and his sons Don Jr. and Eric the Congressional Medal of Honor and having a "threesome" during a speech for the dedication of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library—and the internet had a field day.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 02, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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President Donald Trump weirded people all the way out after joking that he and two of his sons should have a "threesome" and all receive the Congressional Medal of Honor during his speech at the dedication of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota on Wednesday.

While discussing General Douglas MacArthur and his father, Arthur MacArthur Jr.—one of only two father-son duos to receive the nation's highest military honor—Trump also mentioned Theodore Roosevelt and his son, Theodore Roosevelt III, who likewise earned the distinction.

Gesturing toward Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump in the audience, Trump joked that he was thinking about adding his own family to that exclusive list:

"Now, as I see my two beautiful sons sitting there, I think I'm going to give one to myself, one to them, and we'll have a threesome, okay?"
"I'll pick out one of the two, I'll give them the Congressional Medal of Honor for their genius at hunting and I'll get one for taking on Russia, Russia, Russia, or something."

Trump's remarks went viral after they were shared on social media, and you can hear what he said in the video TMZ shared below.

The internet had a field day with Trump's remarks.

Earlier in the day, Trump made a similar joke during a private ceremony at the library, where he donated Theodore Roosevelt's actual Medal of Honor to the institution's collection. The medal had previously been displayed in the White House's Roosevelt Room.

Noting how rare the award is, Trump quipped that he wanted to "give one to myself," but had been told he wasn't allowed. Turning to his sons, he joked that he had asked them to think of something he had done to deserve the honor. When they "couldn't think of anything," Trump laughed that he was "not happy with them today."

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