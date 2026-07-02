MAGA Rep. Ripped After Claiming Americans Who Live Paycheck To Paycheck 'Don't Work As Hard' As He Does

Texas Republican Representative Troy Nehls joined his idol, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, in sticking his foot in his mouth when it comes to the affordability crisis facing voters in the United States less than five months before they go to the polls for the midterm elections.

Washington, D.C., correspondents Pablo Manríquez for MeidasTouch Network and Julian Andreone for Drop Site News spoke to Nehls on the steps of the Capitol Building.

Manríquez asked Nehls:

"Congressman, real quick, how do House Republicans make the case that you’re fighting for affordability when you go back to your districts?"

Nehls responded:

"Affordability? What are you talking about?"

"I'm gonna go there tomorrow, well, over the 4th [of July]. I’m gonna get me a couple of big lobster tails. I’m gonna get me some nice ribeyes. I’m gonna sit in my backyard with my family, my neighbors, and we’re going to be enjoying the 4th, celebrating 250 years, the birthday."

Nehls, in true MAGA minion fashion, added:

"We’re gonna be celebrating the greatest President in my lifetime, Donald J. Trump..."

Nehls then claimed all Americans understood that price increases, which have risen steadily across the board since Trump took office in January of 2025 and even more after he began his war on Iran, were temporary but necessary.

You can see the interaction here:

Andreone followed up by asking Nehls:

"Do you think the 60% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck can afford lobster tails and ribeyes and all of that?"

Nehls flippantly replied:

"Maybe not. Maybe the 60% of Americans don’t work as hard as I do either. I mean, I don’t know."

@SlamDeskCorp/X

Andreone commented on the reaction to Nehls' answer to his question, sharing a post that stood out to him from Kasey Helton, a Colorado healthcare worker, who wrote:

"My husband is busting his a** today in a steel mill in 90+ degree heat 60 hours a week all summer long and I’ll be at my job on July 4 at the hospital while you enjoy your holiday you starchy shirted jacka**. Tell me we don’t work as hard as you."

@JulianAndreone; @KaseyHelton05/X

Many noted that the Democratic Party couldn't ask for a better campaign ad than what Nehls just handed them.

@mehdirhasan/X





@TheMaineWonk/X

And the DNC did reshare the video of Nehls' remarks. They coupled it with a meme mocking his unapologetic disdain for the struggles faced by working class Americans.

@TheDemocrats/X





@rep_jackson/X

People skewered Nehls online for his ignorant comments.

@jkbjournalist/X

















In June, Trump's Bureau of Labor Statistics published its CPI (Consumer Price Index) report. It showed a surge in annual inflation to 4.2% and overall prices increasing by 0.5% for the month.

According to several recent polls, the economy will be a major factor for voters in November’s midterms.

Maybe the GOP should look at something other than "work harder" as their message for struggling families.