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Far-Right Influencer With 'Black Parents Are Failures' Sign Dragged After People Notice Ironic Detail In Photo

Far-right influencer Jake Lang speaks in front of Gracie Mansion in New York City.
Ryan Murphy/Getty Images

Far-right influencer Jake Lang is getting roasted after a photo of him holding a sign that reads "Black parents are failures" outside the BET Awards went viral for a truly bizarre reason.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJul 01, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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While the BET Awards honored the achievements of Black artists, actors, and creators, far-right influencer and Jan. 6 defendant Jake Lang spent the evening outside the venue holding signs attacking Black people and Black families.

The stunt quickly backfired after social media users noticed an ironic detail in photos and videos from the scene: Lang appeared to be wearing an ankle monitor.

In footage circulating online, Lang can be seen holding signs that read, "Black culture = disgusting" and "Black Parents are Failures," while antagonizing the crowd.

You can watch the footage below:

If Lang's goal was to get people talking, mission accomplished.

But in response to the backlash, Lang later whined about the incident on X:

The problem for him is that much of the conversation wasn't about the signs he brought—it was about the GPS monitor attached to his leg.

For those wondering about the ankle monitor, the answer traces back to a livestreamed confrontation outside the Collin County Courthouse during proceedings related to the Karmelo Anthony murder case. Authorities alleged that Lang threatened to kill Anthony during a heated verbal exchange with one of the teen's supporters.

After his arrest, Lang claimed the case was politically motivated:

"This is a draconian abuse of power. And these judges don't care about it. They only care about creating the right optics so that they can get elected the next segment."

A Collin County judge later ordered Lang to leave Texas as a condition of his $250,000 bond after he was charged with making a terroristic threat. Upon his release from the Collin County Jail, Lang was fitted with a GPS ankle monitor and barred from returning to Texas except for court appearances and meetings with his attorney.

But Lang has maintained that his comments were not serious… so there’s that.

Cut to when he boasted about being released on camera:

- YouTubeFox 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

What a wonderful example of a pardoned criminal turning over a new leaf. Said no one, ever.

Lang is known for his involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. According to federal court filings and video evidence cited by prosecutors, Lang was accused of swinging a baseball bat at law enforcement officers during the riot. He was charged with multiple offenses, including assault-related charges, before later receiving a pardon from President Donald Trump.

That's why many viewers saw the BET Awards stunt as more than just racist and offensive—it felt deeply performative. Lang positioned himself as an authority on Black families while standing outside a celebration of Black achievement wearing a court-ordered GPS monitor tied to his own legal troubles.

The irony hardly needed explaining. Inside the venue, artists, entertainers, and cultural icons were being recognized for their accomplishments. Outside, Lang was holding a sign declaring that "Black Parents are Failures" while providing an entirely different conversation about accountability.

Many observers weren't interested in taking life advice from Lang:













On June 28, Culture's Biggest Night brought together some of entertainment's biggest names for an evening filled with standout performances, tributes, and viral moments.

Among the night's highlights was Lauryn Hill accepting the Living Legend Icon Award:

- YouTubeBET Networks

In her BET Awards debut, RAYE delivered a stunning performance of "Nightingale Lane" from This Music May Contain Hope. By the song's conclusion, much of the audience was on its feet. Queen Latifah, Teyana Taylor, Keke Palmer, and others appeared visibly impressed by the performance.

Ultimately, Lang's protest amounted to little more than a failed attempt to steal the spotlight from a night dedicated to Black excellence. While he stood outside trying to provoke outrage, the BET Awards continued doing what they've done for decades: celebrating Black talent, creativity, and cultural impact. If anything, the contrast only made the moment more glaring.

One side spent the night honoring achievement. The other spent it holding signs outside the building and getting roasted online.




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