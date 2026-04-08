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Podcaster Jake Paul Slammed Over His Plans To Do Blackface Sketch In Retaliation Against Druski

Jake Paul; Druski as Erika Kirk
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von; @druski/X

Influencer and podcaster Jake Paul is up in arms over comedian Druski's latest viral sketch mocking "conservative women"—and Erika Kirk in particular—so he's planning on doing a sketch in blackface as a response—and people are calling him out.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyApr 08, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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In a rare moment of clarity, podcaster and sort of boxer Jake Paul thinks conservatives are really dumb for being so mad about Druski's Erika Kirk video! So much so that he plans to do blackface about it. Uh oh...

During an interview with comedian Theo Von on his podcast This Past Weekend w/Theo Von, Paul dragged his fellow Republicans for being so in their feelings about Druski's "hilarious" video.

And supposedly in the spirit of "truth and comedy," Paul told Von he wants to film a blackface response to Druski's skit, because "we should f**king make fun of each other" and he doesn't "see in color."

Now, in case you missed it, Druski has gone wildly viral for dressing up as a character obviously meant to reference Erika Kirk, mocking the way she has turned her husband Charlie Kirk's murder into a three-ring media circus.

Right or wrong, he pretty much nailed Kirk's media presence since Kirk was shot in 2025, right down to her stage entrances with fireworks and everything.

MAGA, of course, has had a meltdown at how supposedly disrespectful and, yes, racist, it is—which is not even possible, because racism is about power, and Black people do not hold power over white people. That isn't real.

Anyway! Paul agrees that MAGA's uproar over the video is embarrassing. He told Von:

"I'm obviously Republican, and all the Republicans being mad about this sh*t is like a fu**ing L for Republicans because this is fu**ing hilarious. And even though it's fu**ing dark and twisted, this is what comedy fu**ing is."

But then things took a sharp turn into cringe, to say the least.

Paul told Von he'd been talking to makeup artists to do a "full on" response in which he'd be "darker"—essentially, blackface, in order to:

"...just do it back. Because why not? Like, are we on the same playing field?"

Um, no, Jake, you're not. That's kind of the literal definition of race.

Von, while only slightly less doltish than Paul and his ilk, at least had the wherewithal to recommend to Paul that he get either Druski or another prominent Black entertainer to collaborate on the skit with, to make sure it stays on the up and up.

Paul didn't like that idea:

"But still, that's pu**ying out. Doesn't that make us more prejudiced?... If we have to partner with someone? Druski just dropped this."
"...This is how humans should be. We should fu**ing make fun of each other. And I don't see in color; I see in truth and comedy. So, like, what are we talking about? What era are we living in?"

Oh brother.

Now in case anyone's confused: Black people mocking whiteness is mocking a power structure that oppresses them. White people mocking Blackness is piling on people who deal with racist oppression every single day, and something white people know nothing about because white people are not and never have been oppressed by Black people.

Whiteface and blackface are ... not the same.

And given all of that, you can probably guess how well Paul's take went over with pretty much anyone on the ride side of history.











Perhaps Paul should leave the comedy to comedians and stick to getting the living sh*t pounded out of him in boxing matches instead. Just a suggestion!

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