Black Comedian's Viral Video Seemingly Mocking Erika Kirk And 'Conservative Women' Has MAGA Raging Hard

Comedian Druski angered MAGA conservatives after publishing a video aimed at white conservatives while dressed up as someone who looks an awful lot like Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk.

In the new video titled "How Conservative Women in America Act," Druski appears in heavy prosthetics and makeup, this time portraying a white woman. The character is shown holding a mock press conference about the war in Iran, and giving an interview while clutching a Bible.

When asked how she's grown "closer" to Jesus, she replies:

"I serve a righteous God and that is why we say our prayers. We are all his children. But when I say children, I mean the holy blessed trinity which is why I hold the Bible."

The character goes on to attend a Pilates class and orders a “sweet cream foam chai iced matcha” at a drive-through.

The clip concludes with another press conference in which the character declares the following while a Black security guard looks on:

“We have to protect all men in America, especially all white men in America."

You can see the video below.

Throughout the video, Druski looks very much like Erika Kirk, the widow of slain far-right activist Charlie Kirk.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated at a college event in September. He has been celebrated as a martyr by the far-right ever since, and his widow—now Turning Point USA's CEO—has been criticized for her actions in the spotlight, including WWE-style entrances at events and intimately embracing Vice President JD Vance in full view of cameras.

In response to these criticisms, Erika Kirk previously said that "there is no linear blueprint for grief," words that have nonetheless failed to satisfy critics on both sides of the political aisle.

Druski's character's remark about "protecting... white men in America" also bear similarities to remarks Erika Kirk made after she visited the Arkansas Governor's Mansion and spoke with students involved with local Turning Point USA chapters, telling young white men in particular not to "let anyone disenfranchise you."

While she did face criticism for these words, these remarks are fitting for Erika Kirk considering that her late husband was an avowed white supremacist who resented the existence of the Civil Rights Act.

MAGA conservatives lashed out, saying the video was disrespectful to Erika Kirk while being an example of "whiteface," which is not a thing.









Others defended the comedian.





It seems pretty clear MAGA can dish it out all they want to—but they just can't take it.