Skip to content

Delta Passenger Stunned After Opening Complimentary Cheez-It Bag To Find Just Three Crackers Inside

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Black Comedian's Viral Video Seemingly Mocking Erika Kirk And 'Conservative Women' Has MAGA Raging Hard

Druski; Screenshot of Druski from conservative MAGA women video; Erika Kirk
Paras Griffin/Getty Images; @druski/TikTok; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Comedian Druski is back with another video aimed at white conservatives while dressed up as someone who looks an awful lot like Erika Kirk—and MAGA is furious.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 27, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Comedian Druski angered MAGA conservatives after publishing a video aimed at white conservatives while dressed up as someone who looks an awful lot like Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk.

In the new video titled "How Conservative Women in America Act," Druski appears in heavy prosthetics and makeup, this time portraying a white woman. The character is shown holding a mock press conference about the war in Iran, and giving an interview while clutching a Bible.

When asked how she's grown "closer" to Jesus, she replies:

"I serve a righteous God and that is why we say our prayers. We are all his children. But when I say children, I mean the holy blessed trinity which is why I hold the Bible."

The character goes on to attend a Pilates class and orders a “sweet cream foam chai iced matcha” at a drive-through.

The clip concludes with another press conference in which the character declares the following while a Black security guard looks on:

“We have to protect all men in America, especially all white men in America."

You can see the video below.

Throughout the video, Druski looks very much like Erika Kirk, the widow of slain far-right activist Charlie Kirk.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated at a college event in September. He has been celebrated as a martyr by the far-right ever since, and his widow—now Turning Point USA's CEO—has been criticized for her actions in the spotlight, including WWE-style entrances at events and intimately embracing Vice President JD Vance in full view of cameras.

In response to these criticisms, Erika Kirk previously said that "there is no linear blueprint for grief," words that have nonetheless failed to satisfy critics on both sides of the political aisle.

Druski's character's remark about "protecting... white men in America" also bear similarities to remarks Erika Kirk made after she visited the Arkansas Governor's Mansion and spoke with students involved with local Turning Point USA chapters, telling young white men in particular not to "let anyone disenfranchise you."

While she did face criticism for these words, these remarks are fitting for Erika Kirk considering that her late husband was an avowed white supremacist who resented the existence of the Civil Rights Act.

MAGA conservatives lashed out, saying the video was disrespectful to Erika Kirk while being an example of "whiteface," which is not a thing.



Others defended the comedian.


It seems pretty clear MAGA can dish it out all they want to—but they just can't take it.

Latest News

Screenshot of Zohran Mamdani
Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani Just Effortlessly Shut Down A Heckler In NYC—And He's Way Too Good At This

Donald Trump with Mike Johnson and Richard Hudson
Donald Trump

Republicans Just Created Yet Another Bogus Award To Give To Trump—Because Of Course They Did

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

The White House Just Tweeted A Cryptic, Pixelated Photo Of Trump—And Dems Pounced With One of Their Own

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Gives Mind-Numbing Reason For Why He Voted By Mail-In Ballot After Railing Against It

More from Entertainment/celebrities

TikToker @berkobi reacts to his viral haircut as creator @darkheartswithstacylee laughs at the now-infamous mullet attempt.
@berkobi/TikTok; @darkheartswithstacylee/TikTok

Guy Goes Viral After Showing Off Barber's Hilariously Awful Attempt At A Mullet—And The Reactions Are Priceless

You asked for business in the front, party in the back...and got jokes everywhere.

That’s basically what happened when TikToker @berkobi walked out of the barbershop and into viral infamy, sporting what can only be described as a haircut that lost the plot halfway through.

Keep ReadingShow less
United Airlines; United Airlines' 'Relax Row'
Skyhobo/Getty Images; @united/X

United Airlines Just Unveiled Their New Way To Actually Lay Down In Economy—And People Are Kind Of Jazzed About It

We can all agree that traveling long distances or internationally can be quite the chore, especially since it's an uncomfortable ride anywhere but in First Class.

However, United Airlines is advising us to sit back, buckle up, and fasten our tray tables, because they have some new features coming our way in 2027, promising to make traveling with United Airlines a little more comfortable.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Lauren Boebert; Donald Trump
@RepBoebert/X; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Lauren Boebert Gets Instant Factcheck After Crediting Trump With Speeding Up TSA Lines In Minneapolis

Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert was instantly fact-checked after she credited President Donald Trump's deployment of ICE to several U.S. airports as the reason why wait times in Minneapolis were down to under five minutes—completely overlooking the fact that ICE hasn't been deployed to that airport.

This week, Trump announced that he would deploy ICE agents to U.S. airports amid a partial government shutdown that has caused exceptionally long delays at TSA lines nationwide.

Keep ReadingShow less
Savannah Guthrie; Hoda Kotb
Today Show

Savannah Guthrie Opens Up About Her Mom's Abduction In Heart-wrenching New Interview: 'We Are In Agony'

It's been 54 days since Nancy Guthrie, mother of news anchor Savannah Guthrie, was kidnapped from her Tucson, Arizona, home.

84-year-old Nancy vanished from her home officially on February 1, 2026, after last being seen on January 31 and not appearing at her church on Sunday morning, prompting concern over her health and whereabouts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tim Cook
ABC

Apple CEO Tim Cook Turns Heads After Telling People To Get Off Their Phones And Spend Their Day 'In Nature'

Tim Cook, you know—the CEO of Apple who makes all these iPhones we're all carrying—wants us all to stop spending so much time on our iPhones and go outside. Okay then!

That's what Cook told Good Morning America host Michael Strahan during a recent interview in which he lamented people "scrolling endlessly" instead of enjoying nature.

Keep ReadingShow less