Viral Clip Of Erika Kirk's Advice To 'Young, White, Male Men' Is Getting Some Major Side-Eye

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk was criticized after she visited the Arkansas Governor's Mansion and spoke with students involved with local Turning Point USA chapters, telling young white men in particular not to "let anyone disenfranchise you."

Erika Kirk—the widow of far-right activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last year—warned about the "disenfranchisement" of white men while at the same time discussing hypothetical persecution against Christians.

She said:

"Don’t let anyone disenfranchise you because you’re a young man — especially a young, white, male man."

"Don't ever let anyone talk down to you.We need strong men out there. Strong men who are convicted, that will be good leaders, good husbands, good fathers, like mine."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Her remarks come as MAGA Republicans prepare to seize the Senate floor this week in an effort to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act.

The measure has faced criticism because it complicates voting for individuals whose legal name does not match their birth certificate—often married women who have adopted their spouse’s last name. There is a restrictive photo ID requirement for voting that disproportionately impacts minorities.

But these remarks are fitting for Erika Kirk considering her late husband was an avowed white supremacist who resented the existence of the Civil Rights Act.

It's not white men that are being disenfranchised as we speak—and Erika Kirk was quickly called out for her rhetoric.





Erika Kirk's remarks came just days after President Donald Trump named her to a key advisory board of the U.S. Air Force Academy.

There was no formal announcement from the United States Military Academy, a move first reported Tuesday by The Hill and other political media outlets. However, Erika Kirk's name has already been added to the academy’s roster of board members, listed among the five current appointees selected by Trump, with one seat still unfilled.

In this role, she'll have ample opportunity to shape the minds of the young white men the Trump administration is appealing to, sitting on a board that “inquires into the morale, discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods and other matters” of the training facility.

Others previously appointed by the president include Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville, and Dina Powell, who served as deputy national security adviser for strategy during Trump’s first administration.