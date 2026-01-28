Skip to content

Fans Up In Arms After Harry Styles Concert Tickets Are Already Reselling For Bonkers Price

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Stephen Colbert Reveals Date Of His Final 'Late Show' Episode In Poignant Interview: 'It Feels Real Now'

Stephen Colbert Reveals Date Of His Final 'Late Show' Episode In Poignant Interview: 'It Feels Real Now'
Late Night with Seth Meyers / YouTube

Colbert sat down with fellow late-night host Seth Meyers to talk about the end of his show, which is taking its final bow on May 21.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJan 28, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

Yesterday, Seth Meyers welcomed his Strike Force Five podcast buddy Stephen Colbert to Late Night, marking a rare and unexpectedly emotional reunion between the two late-night hosts.

Colbert hadn’t appeared on Meyers’ NBC show in more than 10 years, making the sit-down feel less like press and more like a warm check-in between old friends—just with cameras rolling and the FCC watching… allegedly, of course.

For those who don’t recall, last summer CBS announced it would cancel The Late Show, ending Colbert’s decade-long run. Paramount Global, CBS’ parent company, insisted the decision was “purely a financial” one, citing a difficult late-night landscape and emphasizing that it had nothing to do with the show’s performance or content.

During his appearance with Meyers, Colbert revealed the final episode of The Late Show will air on May 21—an announcement he notably did not make on his own program, a move that felt shady yet obviously justified.

When asked about the reality of the show’s ending, Colbert told Meyers:

“It feels real now. I’m not thrilled with it.”

The Emmy-winning host confirmed at the time that CBS would not replace him, instead opting to retire the franchise entirely. A fixture of late-night television, Colbert has hosted The Late Show since taking over for David Letterman in 2015.

Visibly emotional, Colbert shared what he’ll miss most about his 10-year run:

“It’s really the people. That’s really what I care about, and that’s really what I’m going to miss more than anything. And we’ll do something else together.”

You can watch the interview clip here:

Later in the interview, Meyers pressed Colbert on persistent speculation about what comes next—whether that means Netflix, a book deal, or something more Oval Office shaped.

Playing coy, Colbert offered:

“There’s been a whole host of things that people have speculated that I will do next. I’m neither going to confirm or deny any of these, or many of these, because I’ve got to keep my options open.”

One rumor he was quick to dismiss was a reported $13 million Netflix deal that originated from a fake Facebook page. Still, Colbert has continued to joke about needing a job, even asking “is anyone hiring?” from the Emmys stage last fall—humor that feels increasingly pointed as the clock winds down.

He responded to Meyers on running for office as his next gig:

“Obviously, I mean, that’s something I have to discuss with my faith leader and my family. And if there is some way for me to serve the American people in some way greater than a late-night television show, I would consider that.”

Serious or not, it was more than enough to get the “Colbert 2028” chatter going—buttons, hats, mugs, and all.

In the public’s defense, Colbert has been flirting with presidential politics since his time on The Colbert Report, launching a satirical White House bid in 2008 and forming an exploratory committee during the 2012 race. As the countdown to May 21 continues, Colbert seems determined to go out the same way he’s always operated: self-aware and very much in on the joke.

The conversation then veered into late-night mythology. Colbert asked—half-serious, half-hopeful—whether Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels might be hiring. Colbert auditioned for SNL in 1996, the same year as Tracy Morgan, a bit of trivia Meyers was happy to resurrect.

Colbert, joking about his open availability:

“Is Lorne here? Would you tell him I’m available in June? I don’t know if he’s still hiring. I need a show, man. Not for the cash. I’m fine for cash. It’s just Evie will want me out of the house.”

For longtime fans, “Evie” needs no explanation. Colbert has been married to Evelyn “Evie” McGee Colbert since October 1993. The couple met in 1990, share three children, and are often cited by Colbert as his emotional north star.

You can watch the full interview below:

- YouTubeLate Night with Seth Meyers

Viewers quickly took The Late Show’s final-show moment to social media:

@speltwith2as/Instagram

@annabrup/Instagram

@dlbrokenwings/Instagram

@lalabei_v.2.0/Instagram

@jtuxill28/Instagram

@greeneggs_goham/Instagram

@mswaimea/Instagram

@stewartbywater/Instagram

@villanelle_neverkilling_eve/Instagram

@carusocomm/Instagram

@paulrmorales/Instagram

@psinger22/Instagram

Colbert also announced an auction of The Late Show memorabilia benefiting World Central Kitchen, including his COVID-era desk, on-air suits, and a famously “borrowed” Senate rug. The fundraiser has already raised more than $175,000.

Colbert, explaining the rug’s origin at the 5:17 mark:

- YouTubeLate Night with Seth Meyers

And yes, viewers can bid on the rug via The Late Show’s official eBay store.

Colbert appears determined to make the most of every remaining episode—cracking jokes, testing boundaries, telling truth to power in his own charming way, while reminding audiences why The Late Show mattered in the first place. If this really is the end, he’s making sure it lands on his terms.

And yes, he’ll be missed.

Latest News

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Just Gave A New Reason For Why He Closes His Eyes During Meetings—And Here We Go Again

Adrienne Curry
Celebrities

'America's Next Top Model' Winner Calls Out New Documentary For Viewing Show Through 'Woke Lens'

Nicholas Galitzine He-Man in 'Masters of the Universe'
LGBTQ

Conservatives Are Melting Down Over 'He-Man' Movie Joke About Pronouns—And They Missed The Point Entirely

Katie Miller
Trending

Katie Miller Gets Blunt History Lesson After Throwing Tantrum Over Basic Tenet Of American Democracy

More from Entertainment/celebrities

film clacker with popcorn
GR Stocks on Unsplash

Details People Saw In Movies That They Called BS On Because Of Their Job

Movies are designed to entertain us. As such, they often take creative license with reality.

After all, reality can be less than cinematic.

Keep ReadingShow less
Marjorie Taylor Greene§
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Even MTG Is Demanding That MAGA Admit The Killing Of Alex Pretti Was Completely Unjustified

Former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to speak out against the MAGA movement that brought her to national prominence, this time calling on Republicans to condemn the killing of Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

Calls for an investigation have intensified from across the political spectrum after analysis of multiple videos showed ICE officers removing a handgun from Pretti—a weapon that authorities said Pretti was permitted to carry but was not handling at the time—before fatally shooting him.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chris Madel
@CWMadel/X

Minnesota Republican Condemns His Party In Powerful Video Announcing He's Dropping Out Of Gubernatorial Race

In a post across his social media, one of the Republican frontrunners for governor of Minnesota announced he would be ending his campaign due to the GOP's actions in his state.

In an almost 11-minute video, trial attorney Chris Madel condemned the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee in the wake of what he characterized as retaliatory actions by the Trump administration, Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minnesota that resulted in the recent murders of two United States citizens—Renée Good and Alex Pretti.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jason Segel attends The Critics' Choice Association's 4th Annual Celebration.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Jason Segel Admits He Didn't Tell His Parents About His 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' Nude Scene As A 'Practical Joke'

In 2008, the world was graced with Jason Segel’s epic magnum opus, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, an R-rated comedy that went on to make over $105 million worldwide.

The film stars Segel alongside Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Paul Rudd, and Russell Brand. Written by Segel himself, the movie follows Peter, a heartbroken music composer who escapes to Hawaii to recover from a devastating breakup, only to discover that his ex-girlfriend, played by Bell, and her new boyfriend, portrayed by Brand, booked the exact same vacation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Guy Fieri
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Guy Fieri Decided To Change Up His Signature Hairstyle For His Birthday—And Fans Don't Know What To Think

Love him or hate him, we all know who Food Network's Guy Fieri is. With a shock of spiky, bleached-blond hair and a voice constantly raised in excitement, he's hard to miss, even from a mile away. Make that two miles.

But this year for his 58th birthday, Fieri apparently decided to change his look in celebration of approaching his sixth decade—and for Super Bowl LX.

Keep ReadingShow less