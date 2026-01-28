Stephen Colbert Reveals Date Of His Final 'Late Show' Episode In Poignant Interview: 'It Feels Real Now'

Yesterday, Seth Meyers welcomed his Strike Force Five podcast buddy Stephen Colbert to Late Night, marking a rare and unexpectedly emotional reunion between the two late-night hosts.
Colbert hadn’t appeared on Meyers’ NBC show in more than 10 years, making the sit-down feel less like press and more like a warm check-in between old friends—just with cameras rolling and the FCC watching… allegedly, of course.
For those who don’t recall, last summer CBS announced it would cancel The Late Show, ending Colbert’s decade-long run. Paramount Global, CBS’ parent company, insisted the decision was “purely a financial” one, citing a difficult late-night landscape and emphasizing that it had nothing to do with the show’s performance or content.
During his appearance with Meyers, Colbert revealed the final episode of The Late Show will air on May 21—an announcement he notably did not make on his own program, a move that felt shady yet obviously justified.
When asked about the reality of the show’s ending, Colbert told Meyers:
“It feels real now. I’m not thrilled with it.”
The Emmy-winning host confirmed at the time that CBS would not replace him, instead opting to retire the franchise entirely. A fixture of late-night television, Colbert has hosted The Late Show since taking over for David Letterman in 2015.
Visibly emotional, Colbert shared what he’ll miss most about his 10-year run:
“It’s really the people. That’s really what I care about, and that’s really what I’m going to miss more than anything. And we’ll do something else together.”
You can watch the interview clip here:
Later in the interview, Meyers pressed Colbert on persistent speculation about what comes next—whether that means Netflix, a book deal, or something more Oval Office shaped.
Playing coy, Colbert offered:
“There’s been a whole host of things that people have speculated that I will do next. I’m neither going to confirm or deny any of these, or many of these, because I’ve got to keep my options open.”
One rumor he was quick to dismiss was a reported $13 million Netflix deal that originated from a fake Facebook page. Still, Colbert has continued to joke about needing a job, even asking “is anyone hiring?” from the Emmys stage last fall—humor that feels increasingly pointed as the clock winds down.
He responded to Meyers on running for office as his next gig:
“Obviously, I mean, that’s something I have to discuss with my faith leader and my family. And if there is some way for me to serve the American people in some way greater than a late-night television show, I would consider that.”
Serious or not, it was more than enough to get the “Colbert 2028” chatter going—buttons, hats, mugs, and all.
In the public’s defense, Colbert has been flirting with presidential politics since his time on The Colbert Report, launching a satirical White House bid in 2008 and forming an exploratory committee during the 2012 race. As the countdown to May 21 continues, Colbert seems determined to go out the same way he’s always operated: self-aware and very much in on the joke.
The conversation then veered into late-night mythology. Colbert asked—half-serious, half-hopeful—whether Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels might be hiring. Colbert auditioned for SNL in 1996, the same year as Tracy Morgan, a bit of trivia Meyers was happy to resurrect.
Colbert, joking about his open availability:
“Is Lorne here? Would you tell him I’m available in June? I don’t know if he’s still hiring. I need a show, man. Not for the cash. I’m fine for cash. It’s just Evie will want me out of the house.”
For longtime fans, “Evie” needs no explanation. Colbert has been married to Evelyn “Evie” McGee Colbert since October 1993. The couple met in 1990, share three children, and are often cited by Colbert as his emotional north star.
You can watch the full interview below:
- YouTubeLate Night with Seth Meyers
Viewers quickly took The Late Show’s final-show moment to social media:
@speltwith2as/Instagram
@annabrup/Instagram
@dlbrokenwings/Instagram
@lalabei_v.2.0/Instagram
@jtuxill28/Instagram
@greeneggs_goham/Instagram
@mswaimea/Instagram
@stewartbywater/Instagram
@villanelle_neverkilling_eve/Instagram
@carusocomm/Instagram
@paulrmorales/Instagram
@psinger22/Instagram
Colbert also announced an auction of The Late Show memorabilia benefiting World Central Kitchen, including his COVID-era desk, on-air suits, and a famously “borrowed” Senate rug. The fundraiser has already raised more than $175,000.
Colbert, explaining the rug’s origin at the 5:17 mark:
- YouTubeLate Night with Seth Meyers
And yes, viewers can bid on the rug via The Late Show’s official eBay store.
Colbert appears determined to make the most of every remaining episode—cracking jokes, testing boundaries, telling truth to power in his own charming way, while reminding audiences why The Late Show mattered in the first place. If this really is the end, he’s making sure it lands on his terms.
And yes, he’ll be missed.