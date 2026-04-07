Internet Steps Up To Help Out Idaho Domino's Delivery Driver Who Went The Extra Mile For Customer

It started with a missing Diet Coke and turned into a six-figure thank-you.

A 68-year-old pizza delivery worker is heading into retirement with an unexpected boost after a small act of kindness sparked a viral moment —and a wave of support from strangers who chose to pay it forward.

It began as a classic Friday night plan: pizza and a Diet Coke. But when a Domino’s in Boise, Idaho, ran out of the drink, delivery driver Dan Simpson made a quick detour that would end up changing everything.

Customers Brian and Katey Ann Wilson expected a routine drop-off. Instead, Simpson stopped at a nearby store and picked up two-liter bottles of Diet Coke before arriving at their door, solving a problem most people would have simply apologized for.

Simpson recalled the quick detour that sparked it all:

“I just drove across the street...went into Jackson's and got a two-liter Diet Coke, and they could not believe that I would do that extra effort. It took about three minutes.”

The Wilson family’s doorbell camera captured the moment Brian Wilson realized what had happened—his surprise quickly turning into disbelief as the delivery exceeded expectations.

Simpson’s response at the door was as understated as the gesture itself:

“Don’t worry about it.”

You can view the moment here:

@katey_93 When Domino’s is out of Diet Coke, but your delivery driver stops at the store to get it for you. Dan, you went above and beyond tonight, thank you!The world needs more Dans. Happy almost retirement! #dominos #fyp

What happened next, however, was anything but ordinary.

Posted by Katey Ann Wilson, the clip quickly took off on TikTok, racking up hundreds of thousands—then millions—of views as viewers rallied around the man now known as “Dan the Pizza Man.”

The attention didn’t stop there. Wanting to return the kindness, Brian Wilson launched a GoFundMe titled " Dan the Pizza Man’s Retirement ." What began as a modest goal quickly escalated, with donations pouring in and pushing the total far beyond what anyone involved expected.

For Simpson, the attention has been as surprising as the outcome:

“I just can’t believe it—all because I drove 100 yards out of my way and stopped at the store and got a Diet Coke for some people.”

For the Wilsons, though, the moment carried a deeper significance. Brian Wilson shared that both he and his wife are visually impaired, making even simple errands like a late-night store run far more difficult.

He revealed why the moment mattered more than most realized:

“My wife and I are both visually impaired.... and he didn't know that. He just did it anyway.”

As the story spread, it also drew coverage from local Idaho outlets, amplifying the ripple effect.

And the internet couldn’t stop commenting on the viral video:

















































You can view the KBOI-TV coverage below:

- YouTube Idaho News on Demand

Despite the viral attention and growing retirement fund, Simpson has remained focused on the people who started it all.

Simpson turned the spotlight back to the couple who shared the moment:

“I do want to say for Brian and Katey, they are just really nice people, and none of this would be possible if they hadn't done it.”

The story of “Dan the Pizza Man” is pretty simple: just a three-minute detour that happened to be caught on camera and shared at the right moment, when the internet decided to stop and recognize a small act of kindness.

In the process, a routine delivery became proof that even the smallest extra effort can still resonate. And sometimes, it can change a life.