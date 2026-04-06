Jameela Jamil Just Effortlessly Shut Down The Notion That Women Are 'Naturally Submissive'

During the Think Twice Show podcast that will be released on April 9, actor and activist Jameela Jamil addressed manosphere alpha male influencers' claims that woman are naturally submissive and want a man to dominate them.
A preview shared on Instagram by the Think Twice Show featured Jameela challenging that idea.
In it, Jamil said:
"If women were naturally submissive, they would have f**king submitted by now."
"God knows we have taken every measure to make women just obey. And they just keep, like the Terminator, getting back up and fighting again and again and again."
You can see the clip here:
Jamil continued:
"If anything, patriarchy has conditioned men to be more submissive because men will fall in line. Men do exhibit discipline much more so than women like, you know, I've seen countless manosphere podcasts talking about how 'we just cannot train these hoes.'"
Jamil added:
"Men will sign up into armies more willingly than women when they're not conscripted, they will sign up to be part of ICE. Whereas it takes so much violence, both emotional, physical, and psychological, upon women to even try to get them to submit. And these 'b*tches' keep getting back up."
The clip quickly took off online and in the comments on Instagram.
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A few men jumped into the comments to declare somen could be beaten into submission.
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They were thanked for making the point clear: men follow toxic men willingly; women have to be coerced to do the same.
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Originally working as a journalist for Cosmopolitan and Huffington Post, Jamil gained widespread notice with her first acting job co-starring in The Good Place as Tahani Al-Jamil from 2016-2020.
After that she played Titania on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Gisela on Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin as well as doing a lot of voice work.
In addition to acting, Jamil hosted the HBO ballroom culture competition Legendary and launched an ongoing speaking tour.
She has established herself as an outspoken advocate for women's equality, LGBTQ+ rights, and social justice.