Jameela Jamil Explains Why She Isn't 'Brave' For Speaking Out On Social Issues—And Fans Are Nodding Hard

Since actor and TV presenter Jameela Jamil joined the Hollywood spotlight with her breakout role in The Good Place, she's established herself as an outspoken advocate for social justice.
Sometimes her commentary is well received and sometimes it draws more criticism than praise, but she's always committed to speaking out.
However, Jamil rejects the label "brave" for it. She also doesn’t think people of privilege, like her fellow celebrities, should stay quiet on social issues.
Speaking to Refinery29 on the Golden Week Nominees Night red carpet, Jamil said:
"Am I brave or are they cowards? I think they're being greedy and weird and disappointing."
"Look at the billions of eyeballs on all of us collectively. There should be no outliers of the industry who are the outspoken ones, like Mark Ruffalo, out there on their own with this amount of privilege."
On the label "brave," Jamil added:
"I feel like we weaponize the word brave to make it seem as though someone's on this pedestal. Using the word 'brave' is a way of separating yourself—being like, 'Oh, I could never do what you do.'"
"And 'You make it seem like it's so hard and so inaccessible.' And then we rely on individuals to do what would be so much easier to achieve as a collective."
She finished by saying:
"I hope it changes."
You can see her comments here:
People appreciated her honesty.
On Reddit, people discussed the outsized hate Jamil often received online.
Jamil hasn't let her haters silence her or derail her career.
Her latest project is the romantic comedy People We Meet on Vacation, streaming on Netflix.