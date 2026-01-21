Skip to content

Emilia Clarke Hits Back After Being Criticized For How She Spoke Dothraki On 'Game Of Thrones'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Jameela Jamil Explains Why She Isn't 'Brave' For Speaking Out On Social Issues—And Fans Are Nodding Hard

Jameela Jamil
JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

The actor spoke to Refinery29 on the Golden Week Nominees Night red carpet about being called "brave" for speaking out about social and political issues, and she called out fellow celebrities for not doing more of it.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJan 21, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Since actor and TV presenter Jameela Jamil joined the Hollywood spotlight with her breakout role in The Good Place, she's established herself as an outspoken advocate for social justice.

Sometimes her commentary is well received and sometimes it draws more criticism than praise, but she's always committed to speaking out.

However, Jamil rejects the label "brave" for it. She also doesn’t think people of privilege, like her fellow celebrities, should stay quiet on social issues.

Speaking to Refinery29 on the Golden Week Nominees Night red carpet, Jamil said:

"Am I brave or are they cowards? I think they're being greedy and weird and disappointing."
"Look at the billions of eyeballs on all of us collectively. There should be no outliers of the industry who are the outspoken ones, like Mark Ruffalo, out there on their own with this amount of privilege."

On the label "brave," Jamil added:

"I feel like we weaponize the word brave to make it seem as though someone's on this pedestal. Using the word 'brave' is a way of separating yourself—being like, 'Oh, I could never do what you do.'"
"And 'You make it seem like it's so hard and so inaccessible.' And then we rely on individuals to do what would be so much easier to achieve as a collective."

She finished by saying:

"I hope it changes."

You can see her comments here:


Jameela Jamil on being called brave for speaking out about social issues, while other celebs stay quiet: “Am I brave or are they cowards? I think they’re being greedy & weird & disappointing... We rely on individuals to do what would be so much easier to achieve as a collective. I hope it changes.”
byu/cmaia1503 inFauxmoi

People appreciated her honesty.

@refinery29/Instagram


@refinery29/Instagram


@refinery29/Instagram


@refinery29/Instagram


@refinery29/Instagram


@refinery29/Instagram


@refinery29/Instagram


@refinery29/Instagram


@refinery29/Instagram


@refinery29/Instagram


@refinery29/Instagram


@refinery29/Instagram


@refinery29/Instagram


@refinery29/Instagram


@refinery29/Instagram


@refinery29/Instagram


@refinery29/Instagram


@refinery29/Instagram


@refinery29/Instagram

On Reddit, people discussed the outsized hate Jamil often received online.

r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit

Jamil hasn't let her haters silence her or derail her career.

Her latest project is the romantic comedy People We Meet on Vacation, streaming on Netflix.

Latest News

Ashton Kutcher during the photocall of FX's thriller series The Beauty at the Hotel de la Ville.
Celebrities

Ashton Kutcher Claims He Was Once Fired From A Gucci Campaign For Looking 'Too Fat' In A Speedo

Giorgia Meloni; Donald Trump
Political News

Italian Prime Minister's Sarcastic Remarks About Distancing Italy from The U.S. Resurface After Trump's NATO Gripe

Amy Poehler; Jennifer Lawrence
Celebrities

Jennifer Lawrence Stunned After Amy Poehler Suggests She's Showing Subtle Sign Of Perimenopause At 35

Elon Musk; Ryanair jets
People

Ryanair Drags 'Idiot' Elon Musk After He Hurls Ableist Slur At CEO While Threatening To Buy The Airline

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Jesse Watters
Fox News

Jesse Watters Ripped After Claiming The U.S. 'Owns' The Moon In Mind-Numbing Fox News Rant

On Tuesday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump held another unhinged press conference that didn't help the White House's claims that Trump isn't cognitively impaired.

Among the topics the POTUS ranted and rambled about were Somalian immigrants, insane asylums, Don Lemon, his mother's assessment of his baseball prowess, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Greenland.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ted Cruz
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Ted Cruz's Team Responds To Backlash After He's Spotted On Flight Out Of Texas As State Braces For Winter Storm

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz's team was forced to respond to criticisms after he was photographed on a flight to California on Tuesday as Texas prepares for an arctic cold front and potentially severe winter storm conditions—events that are reminding people of Cruz's now-infamous trip to Cancún.

Political strategist Shea Jordan Smith shared an image of Cruz taken on January 20 that shows him "on a plane heading to Laguna Beach as the state of Texas braces for a rare ice threat and arctic cold front."

Keep ReadingShow less
Karoline Leavitt; Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

Karoline Leavitt Brutally Fact-Checked After Denying That Trump Confused Iceland With Greenland In Davos Speech

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was harshly criticized after she ignored video evidence and claimed that President Donald Trump had not confused Iceland with Greenland during his speech at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

Trump "appeared to mix up Greenland and Iceland around three times" during his speech before world and business leaders at the event in Davos, Switzerland, per NewsNation correspondent Libbey Dean.

Keep ReadingShow less
woman wearing black sweater holding hand with man wearing gray suit jacket on restaurant table
René Ranisch on Unsplash

People Describe The Moment They Knew They Were Dating A Complete Idiot

Relationship experts talk about the "honeymoon phase" of love as the period when people's blinders are on and all they see is the good in their partner.

They're riding a serotonin high.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dylan Mulvaney speaks directly to her followers in a TikTok posted January 19, addressing the backlash to her casting in Six.
@dylanmulvaney/TikTok

Trans Actor Dylan Mulvaney Responds To Backlash Over Her Casting In 'SIX' On Broadway With Powerful Video

Folks, there is absolutely no room for bigotry on Broadway, and Dylan Mulvaney just reminded everyone why.

That message landed loud and clear after the hit musical SIX announced its newest Broadway queen. On January 16, producers revealed that Mulvaney, 29, will take on the role of Anne Boleyn, Henry VIII’s second wife, beginning February 16. The casting sent theatre fans into celebration—and sent a familiar corner of the internet into a predictable spiral.

Keep ReadingShow less