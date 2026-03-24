Gavin Newsom Said What We're All Thinking About Trump's Decision To Deploy ICE To Airports

For her birthday, Witherspoon shared a series of fun photos and captioned the post:

"Turning 50 today... just thought I would show you some highlights."

"Gotta laugh every day you can!"

You can see Witherspoon's birthday Instagram post here:

Fans were quick to celebrate and wish Witherspoon a happy birthday.

@reesewitherspoon/Instagram

@reesewitherspoon/Instagram

@reesewitherspoon/Instagram

@reesewitherspoon/Instagram

@reesewitherspoon/Instagram

@reesewitherspoon/Instagram

@reesewitherspoon/Instagram

@reesewitherspoon/Instagram

@reesewitherspoon/Instagram

@reesewitherspoon/Instagram

But over on the "Pop Culture Chat" subReddit, Redditors were focused on something else: her age.

While Witherspoon has aged since her Legally Blonde days, her photographs do not look like she's aged the 30 years between Legally Blonde at 20 and her birthday at 50.

"GIRL LOOKS THE SAME AS SHE DID WHEN SHE WAS IN 'LEGALLY BLONDE.'" - Own-Importance5459

"Is this photoshopped? Her skin looks younger than mine, and I'm closer in age to her daughter. And I adore her dress!" - sushiroll465

"She looks great but also like herself which is refreshing." - VacationLizLemon

"I swear this woman is a vampire." - kawaiihusbando

"Happy Birthday, Reese! The beauty and aging gods are clearly in your favor!" - Nintendo_Pro_03

Some Redditors also came in with a reality check.

"She looks great, and of course she looks closer to 30. Celebrities get tons of minor work done all the time. Do not compare your skin to someone who literally gets paid to look good on camera."

"Also, some people are just blessed with good skin and good bone structure. My mom and dad are close to 60, and they literally have flawless skin, very little sun damage despite not wearing sunscreen all their lives, and very few lines on their face. Sometimes it's just pure luck, so do not compare your face to hers, please." - redbeesley

"She looks amazing, but people in the skincare subs always ask for the routines celebs who are in their 50s/60s and look ~30-35ish have, and the answer is always good genetics and access to things normal people don’t have easy access to." - sadproperty

"Can celebs stop editing/photoshopping their pics? Seen her candid pics and she definitely looks her age and there is nothing wrong with that." - itsfranklygrim

"She doesn't look as young as she did when she filmed 'Legally Blonde,' but she absolutely does not look 50. She easily passes for around 40, and many would assume late thirties."

"And yes, I've seen some pictures of her face in a high-quality photo without filters, where you can see the wrinkles. I've also seen a lot of other 50-year-olds in real life where I live, extremely far away from Hollywood or anywhere where enhanced cosmetic procedures and sunscreen are normalized." - Magnaflorius

"I just saw her in person not long ago. And I PROMISE you... she does not look 50, even by Hollywood standards. But some people do have really good genetics and work done." - Falling4Strangersoutro





While Witherspoon may not look as young as she did for Legally Blonde, she still looks fabulous, and like she said in her Instagram post, you have to laugh every chance you get.

It's not about looking young forever; it's about enjoying your life as it comes and enjoying every day to the fullest!