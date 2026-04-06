Skip to content

Sterling K. Brown Just Expertly Broke Down Why Seasons Of TV Shows Nowadays Tend To Be So Short

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Senator Gets Epic Reminder After He Shares Photo Of Himself On Vacation At Disney

Rick Scott
Leandro Lozada / AFP via Getty Images

Republican Senator Rick Scott proudly showed off a photo of himself at a Disney park amid TMZ's efforts to put members of Congress on blast for taking vacations during the partial government shutdown—and his own past words about Disney came back to bite him.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 06, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott was called out for his hypocrisy after he proudly showed off a photo of himself at a Disney park amid TMZ's efforts to put members of Congress on blast for taking vacations during the partial government shutdown.

The shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is now the longest in history at more than 50 days and stretches on without an agreement between the House and the Senate now that lawmakers have left Washington for Easter break; neither chamber is set to return to Washington until the week of April 13.

All the while, TSA agents are currently working unpaid and struggling amid the affordability crisis. Late last month, President Donald Trump announced that he would deploy ICE agents to U.S. airports to address long delays, but wait times have not lessened.

Worse still, more than 500 TSA agents have left their positions since DHS funding lapsed and their payments were paused. Trump recently directed that TSA workers be paid and the Department of Homeland Security has been issuing direct deposits.

Amid all this, Scott shared a photo of himself to X along with the following message:

"Hey TMZ. Yes, I’m at Disney with my grandkids. Should we be in DC? Yes! But I don't get to make that decision."

You can see his post below.

Scott's message to TMZ coincided with its call for people to submit photos of members of Congress on vacation during Easter break as the partial government shutdown reaches historic lengths.

TMZ said in a video announcement that "if anybody goes to Disney World with their family for spring break or goes anywhere on vacation and you see any of the 535 members of Congress, take a picture and send it to us at TMZ."

The outlet promised that its staff "will post that picture on our website, on our social media, and we will put it on our television shows" because "we want to show what they are doing at your expense and we want everybody to hear that and we are waiting for those pictures."

To make matters worse, Scott previously pledged in a piece for The Washington Examiner that he would not go to Disney parks, calling them "woke central":

“Disney used to be the happiest place on Earth, now it’s just woke central. It’s on the losing side of an issue that the majority of families, regardless of political ideology, agree with."
“Disney is mad that Florida will not allow teachers to talk to five-year-olds about sex. Florida families couldn’t disagree more."
“I’ve enjoyed taking my children and grandchildren to Disney World, and I really had no problems with Disney in my eight years as Florida’s governor. But now, just like many huge corporations in America, it’s going woke. It’s really a shame."
“Maybe we should thank Disney for showing us who it really is. I’ll tell you one thing — I won’t be going back or watching Disney+ anytime soon, and I bet a lot more parents and grandparents are making that same choice.”

He even went on Fox News at the time to share that he "got rid of" his Disney+ streaming service and was "not planning" to take his family to Disney parks in the future.

Scott was swiftly called out.


Scott was criticized just days after his Senate colleague, South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham, made an attempt to repair his manly image after he was photographed at Disney World holding a bubble wand.

In remarks to TMZ, Graham claimed that he met with members of the Trump administration officials in South Florida on Friday before heading to Orlando to “meet up with some friends” the following day.

Shortly afterward, Graham posted a picture of himself with a shotgun and said he "spent some time breaking clays” in Edgefield County, South Carolina, adding that it "doesn't get much better than that." Critics saw through his act pretty quickly.

Latest News

Marjorie Taylor Greene; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

MTG Unloads On Christians Who Still Support Trump After His Unhinged Easter Threat To Iran

Screenshots from @mikalawest's TikTok video
Trending

TikToker's Hunt For Friend's 'Soulmate' She Just Met At A Bar Takes Awkward Turn After His Wife Chimes In

Vincent D'Onofrio; Matthew Lillard
Celebrities

Vincent D'Onofrio Sets Record Straight On Why He Had A 'Hard Time' Working With Matthew Lillard On 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Matt Gaetz; alien making heart symbol
Trending

Matt Gaetz Dragged After Claiming U.S. Government Has Secret Alien-Human 'Breeding Programs'

More from Trending

Karoline Leavitt; Donald Trump
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Alex Brandon/Pool/Getty Images

Karoline Leavitt Is Getting Dragged Hard After Claiming That Trump Is The 'Most Well-Read Person In The Room'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had people rolling their eyes after she showered praise on President Donald Trump for being the "most well-read person in the room."

Leavitt was speaking at George Washington University as part of Turning Point USA's latest tour of college campuses when she made the claim while in conversation with Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk. Kirk, the widow of the late far-right activist Charlie Kirk, after Kirk asked her about lessons she'd learned while on the job.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pam Bondi; Screenshot of Donald Trump "South Park" character
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images; Comedy Central

'South Park' Epically Trolls Pam Bondi With Hilariously Gross Send-Off After Her Firing

After President Donald Trump announced that Pam Bondi would be leaving her post as attorney general and "transitioning" to a role in the private sector, South Park shared a fitting send-off from a 2025 episode that featured Bondi.

Although South Park is currently between seasons, the show’s X account posted for the first time in more than two months shortly after Bondi lost her job.

Keep ReadingShow less
Charlie Day smiles on the red carpet during a Paley Center event appearance.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

'Super Mario Bros' Star Charlie Day Just Made A Seriously Dark Joke About Luigi—And Fans Are Stunned

On paper, it’s a softball setup: You voice Luigi. You’re asked about Luigi. You say Luigi.

But Charlie Day… did not do that.

Keep ReadingShow less
A young attendee wearing a NASA cap with a mounted GoPro is interviewed by CNN at Kennedy Space Center ahead of the Artemis II launch.
Courtesy of CNN

CNN Asked A Kid Why He Was At The Artemis II Launch—And His Hilarious Response Is Everything

As crowds gathered for the Artemis II launch on Wednesday, one young attendee managed to steal the spotlight from the rocket itself with a response no one saw coming. The boy was at Kennedy Space Center in Florida with a GoPro strapped to his black NASA cap, having traveled to witness the first human-crewed mission to the Moon in more than 50 years.

As he waited, a CNN reporter approached him with a question whose answer usually involves some variation of “inspiration,” “history,” or “science.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Dan Levy; Catherine O'Hara
@fallontonight/Instagram; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dan Levy Opens Up About The Thing That's Given Him 'Great Comfort' After Catherine O'Hara's Death

Since the passing of the late and great comedic and character actress Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy has opened up about how he's coped with the loss of his incomparable Schitt's Creek costar and close family friend.

When O'Hara passed away, Levy shared a touching tribute, reflecting on how she'd been an honorary member of his family for decades since working with his father, Eugene Levy, for more than fifty years on various sets. Schitt's Creek brought the pair full circle and allowed the world to see the connection between O'Hara and Levy that he'd already known for most of his life.

Keep ReadingShow less