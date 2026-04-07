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Usha Vance Just Tried To Claim That JD Is The 'Nicest, Funniest Guy'—And Yeah, Nobody's Buying It

JD and Usha Vance
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In a sit-down interview with Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany, Second Lady Usha Vance remarked that people don't know her husband, Vice President JD Vance, is actually the "nicest, funniest guy"—and was given a quick reminder by critics on why that's not the case.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 07, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Second Lady Usha Vance had people rolling their eyes after she claimed during a sit-down interview with Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany that people don't know her husband, Vice President JD Vance, is actually the "nicest, funniest guy."

Mrs. Vance appeared on the network as critics raised concerns about President Donald Trump’s mental and physical health following another hospital visit and in the weeks before the publication of her husband's latest book.

When asked what she “[wants] America to know about your husband," and what is “something we don’t know that you want America to know” about him, she replied:

"It's hard because he's written a book, he's given a lot of speeches/ Um, there's so many misconceptions about him. He is just the nicest funniest guy. He makes everything an adventure."
"He's really just a wonderful person to be around. Our family has so much more joy because he is a part of it. I wish that people saw more of that."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

The Second Lady's words ring hollow considering—for starters—the VP has refused to apologize to the family of Alex Pretti—the ICU nurse killed by ICE agents in January—after sharing White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's post claiming Pretti was an "assassin."

He also previously referred to Renee Nicole Good, who was killed just weeks before Pretti, as a "deranged leftist" and later took to X to shift blame away from federal agents and toward local authorities and protesters.

Vance also clearly doesn't hold Trump to the same standard he expects of Olympians—and has advised Democrats to "tone down the rhetoric."

Vance has also shared conspiracy theories many times, including the shameful moment when he backed Trump's nonsense about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, eating people's dogs and cats.

He claimed Springfield citizens have described "the undeniable truths of higher car accidents, unaffordable housing, evictions of residents, overcrowded hospitals, overstressed schools, and rising rates of disease."

He also suggested "[former Vice President Kamala] Harris's first strategy was to ignore these people and their concerns by protecting "illegal aliens" from being deported, even though the Biden administration has explicitly said that Biden tasked her with addressing the underlying causes of migration early in his term, and she was never responsible for managing the border itself.

And how could we forget that Vance—like the rest of the Trump administration—hangs out with white supremacists, courts Christian nationalists, and has pledged to roll back women's reproductive rights, among other things?

People were not convinced by the Second Lady's claim.


Usha Vance's claim is rather silly considering her husband really can't seem to make jokes that land.

No one laughed when he attempted to make a joke mocking liberals and "pink-haired people" during his appearance at the Ohio Republican Party dinner last year and not a chuckle was had over his decision to hold up his middle finger at the punchline.

Vance also had people cringing after he made a deportation joke while remarking how the 2026 World Cup will see visitors "from close to 100 countries" enter the U.S. He told the audience that those who violate the terms of their visas will "have to talk to" Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Vance's comments came at a time when the Trump administration was facing fresh criticism for planning to deport migrants without legal status to Libya as part of its immigration crackdown.

This is the same guy who previously shared that Trump suggested he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had "sh***y shoes" and were in need of new pairs—and then made a cringey joke about the size of his own manhood. The same guy who couldn't even endear himself to workers at a donut shop.

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