Skip to content

Comedian Explains How Millennials' Midlife Crises Are Different From Past Generations—And He's Spot On

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

JD Vance Dragged After Making Bizarre 'Skydiving' Analogy About His Wife To Explain Iran Ceasefire Deal

Screenshot of JD Vance
News Nation

Vice President JD Vance attempted to explain to reporters the United States' position on Iran's right to enrich uranium by using an analogy about his wife going skydiving—and everyone is baffled.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 10, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Vice President JD Vance had critics raising their eyebrows after he used a bizarre analogy about his wife–Second Lady Usha Vance—going skydiving while attempting to explain the United States' position on Iran's right to enrich uranium.

Vance addressed reporters on the tarmac at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport as he left Hungary, where he had voiced the Trump administration’s support for Prime Minister Viktor Orbán only days before the country’s elections.

Vance was asked if he foresees "a scenario in which the administration may be willing to agree to allow Iran to continue enriching uranium for civilian nuclear purposes."

The question came after Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused the U.S. and Israel of already violating parts of a proposed ceasefire framework. Ghalibaf said three provisions of Iran’s 10-point plan for negotiations had been breached even before talks began, undermining the basis for the two-week ceasefire that was brokered with Pakistan’s help.

Ghalibaf cited several alleged violations, including continued fighting involving Lebanon, a reported drone intrusion into Iranian airspace, and disputes over Iran’s right to uranium enrichment under the proposed framework. Vance earlier confirmed President Donald Trump "said that we don’t want Iran enriching towards a nuclear weapon and we want Iran to give up the nuclear fuel."

Vance objected to one part of Ghalibaf’s statement—the claim that the U.S. was denying Iran’s “right to enrichment,” referenced in the sixth clause of the proposed framework.

To illustrate his point, he offered an oddball analogy:

“I thought to myself, you know what? My wife has the right to skydive, but she doesn’t jump out of an airplane because she and I have an agreement that she’s not going to do that because I don’t want my wife jumping out of an airplane."
"We don’t really concern ourselves with what they claim they have the right to do. We concern ourselves with what they actually do.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

It was truly bizarre.



Does he know we can hear him?

Latest News

Jessica Alba (left) reacts emotionally to astronaut Christina Koch (right) requesting Honest Company lotion during the Artemis II mission.
Celebrities

Jessica Alba Stunned After Hearing Artemis II Crew Member Specifically Request Her Lotion Brand

Screenshots of Joe Biden at a coffee shop
Donald Trump

MAGA X Account Gets Blunt Reality Check After Raging Over Video Of Biden 'Walking Aimlessly' Around Coffee Shop

Cheryl Ladd
Celebrities

Fans Rally Around 'Charlie's Angels' Star Cheryl Ladd After She Reveals She's Recovering From 'Aggressive Form' Of Breast Cancer

Screenshot of Todd Blanche
Donald Trump

New Acting Attorney General Grosses Out The Internet With His Fawning Display Of 'Love' For Trump

More from Trending

Carmen Baldwin; Alec Baldwin
@alecbaldwininsta/Instagram

Alec Baldwin Left Speechless After Daughter Points Out How Old His Wife Hilaria Was When He Turned 40

We all know actor Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are in a "May/December romance," but having the actual age difference put in context is pretty surprising—even for Baldwin himself, it turns out.

Baldwin recently posted a hilarious video in which he and Hilaria's 12-year-old daughter Carmen did the math in a way that had Baldwin joking, "God help me."

Keep Reading Show less
Michael J. Fox
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Michael J. Fox Speaks Out After CNN Accidentally Sparks Death Scare With Video 'Remembering' His Life

Michael J. Fox made a surprise appearance at the PaleyFest in Los Angeles on Tuesday to celebrate the television show he's recently been a part of, Shrinking, effectively ending his acting retirement.

But while there, a surprise was in store, not just for the people in the audience, but for Michael J. Fox, as well.

Keep Reading Show less
Paris Jackson (left) speaks during an Entertainment Tonight interview about her father, Michael Jackson (right), and his legacy.
@Entertainment Tonight/TikTok; Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Michael Jackson Fans Called Out Over Their Deranged Reaction To Paris Jackson Talking About Her Late Dad

Paris Jackson is no stranger to public scrutiny—but this time, the backlash isn’t about her. It’s about fans of her late father, Michael Jackson, and the increasingly unhinged way they’re responding to her simply speaking about him.

It all started when Entertainment Tonight shared a red carpet interview from the Vanity Fair Vanities party, where Jackson was asked about the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic. The film stars her cousin, Jaafar Jackson, as the King of Pop, with Colman Domingo portraying family patriarch Joe Jackson.

Keep Reading Show less
Riley Gaines; Tim Walz; Donald Trump
Ivan Apfel/Getty Images; Stephen Maturen/Getty Images; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Riley Gaines Ripped For Bonkers Attempt To Discredit Tim Walz After He Condemns Trump's Genocidal Threat To Iran

Former NCAA swimmer and current transphobic conservative darling Riley Gaines was criticized for a desperate attempt to discredit Minnesota Governor Tim Walz after he condemned President Donald Trump's genocidal threat to kill the "whole civilization" of Iran.

Trump has insisted that God supports his war on Iran and declared—before a provisional ceasefire was announced—that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" ahead of a deadline to bomb Iran’s power plants and bridges that legal scholars and world leaders have said would constitute war crimes.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot of S.E. Cupp; Donald Trump
@secupp/X; Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Anti-Trump Conservative Epically Sounds Off On MAGA Voters Who Suddenly Have 'Buyer's Remorse'

Conservative CNN pundit S.E. Cupp criticized MAGA voters who now have "buyer's remorse" over President Donald Trump's war with Iran in a video on Instagram that condemned them for their support of a "homicidal maniac."

Trump has insisted that God supports his war on Iran and declared—before a provisional ceasefire was announced—that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" ahead of a deadline to bomb Iran’s power plants and bridges that legal scholars and world leaders have said would constitute war crimes.

Keep Reading Show less