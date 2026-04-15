JD Vance Is Getting Flamed After He Accidentally Admitted What The US Is Doing In The Strait Of Hormuz In Gaffe For The Ages

Vice President JD Vance was widely mocked after he accidentally admitted what the United States' blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is actually doing during an interview with Fox News.

Vance spoke amid significant concern over remarks Trump made online threatening to decimate Iran's infrastructure if they didn't permit tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage at the entrance to the Persian Gulf that carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply.

The U.S. has begun enforcing a naval blockade around Iran, aiming to restrict maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports as part of its pressure campaign in the ongoing war. U.S. forces say they will intercept or turn back vessels heading to Iranian ports, while still allowing international shipping to pass through the strategically vital waterway.

The blockade relies on the U.S. Navy’s regional presence to limit Iran’s ability to export oil, targeting a major source of revenue for Tehran. The move follows failed negotiations between the two sides to end the war, which began on February 28 and is currently paused under a fragile two-week ceasefire.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said "we're not going to let Iran make money on selling oil to people that they like and not people that they don't like."

Vance also appeared on the network to drum up support for the war and defend the Trump administration's decision.

He said:

"What they have done is engage in this act of economic terrorism against the entire world. They basically threatened any ship that's moving through the Strait of Hormuz."

"Well, as the president of the United States showed, two can play at that game. And if the Iranians are gonna try to engage in economic terrorism, we're gonna abide by a simple principle that no Iranian ships are getting out either."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

It was quite the gaffe—and critics pounced.





Considering a "curse" has been said to follow this man everywhere he goes, it's no wonder he doesn't seem to think before he speaks.