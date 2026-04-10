JD Vance Gets Instant Reminder After Trying To Chastise Zelenskyy For 'Scandalous' Behavior Against 'Heads Of State'

Video from MAGA Republican Vice President JD Vance’s remarks at a private school stage in Budapest, Hungary, on Wednesday drew immediate backlash. Vance commented on how world leaders should and shouldn’t behave.

Vance was in Hungary to support the country’s far-right leader Viktor Orbán just days before the country’s parliamentary election, despite repeated claims the United States wasn't interfering in Hungarian politics.





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Once again trying to bash Ukraine's popular President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vance said:

"It’s completely scandalous. You should never have a foreign head of government, or a foreign head of state, threatening the head of government of an allied nation. It’s preposterous, it’s unacceptable."

You can watch Vance's comments here:

Orbán has repeatedly blocked an EU loan to Ukraine that will keep the country solvent. In response to Orbán's obstructionism, President Zelenskyy alluded to giving the address of a "certain person" to Ukrainian troops for a direct talk "in their own language."

On the same day, Orbán had posted on social media he planned to "break the Ukrainian oil blockade by force." Orbán accused Ukraine of turning off their oil supply from Russia which flows through Ukraine via the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline, but Ukraine claimed Russian forces damaged the pipeline in a drone attack.

Vance felt he had to address the war of words between Orbán and the Ukrainian President, but only criticized Zelenskyy.

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In messages across social media, people quickly reacquainted MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Vice President on his boss's words and conduct.

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*Stares in Canadian and Greenlander*I wonder if Trump realizes Vance is out there campaigning against him.

— Call me Trixie (@trixienorton.bsky.social) April 8, 2026 at 12:46 PM





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Current Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán, who told Russian President Vladimir Putin "I am at your service," will find out April 12 if he'll lose his 16-year iron grip on power.

Polls indicated the Hungarian people may be ready for change with Vance’s campaign stops hurting, not helping, his chances.

Orbán maintained his power since he was first elected in 2010 by stifling independent media and democratic rights thus building an "illiberal democracy."

Orbán's brand of fascism earned him fans among Europe's far right and the leadership in Trump's MAGA movement who hoped to establish the same form of government in their own countries.