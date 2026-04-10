Skip to content

Melania Just Held A Bizarre Press Conference To Debunk 'False Smears' Related To Jeffrey Epstein—And Everyone Had The Same Response

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

JD Vance Gets Instant Reminder After Trying To Chastise Zelenskyy For 'Scandalous' Behavior Against 'Heads Of State'

JD Vance
Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images

While speaking in Hungary on Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance attempted to criticize Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying, "You should never have a foreign head of state threatening the head of government of an allied nation"—and he was quickly reminded of President Trump's threats.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotApr 10, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Video from MAGA Republican Vice President JD Vance’s remarks at a private school stage in Budapest, Hungary, on Wednesday drew immediate backlash. Vance commented on how world leaders should and shouldn’t behave.

Vance was in Hungary to support the country’s far-right leader Viktor Orbán just days before the country’s parliamentary election, despite repeated claims the United States wasn't interfering in Hungarian politics.

View on Threads


@JonahDispatch/X


View on Threads

Once again trying to bash Ukraine's popular President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vance said:

"It’s completely scandalous. You should never have a foreign head of government, or a foreign head of state, threatening the head of government of an allied nation. It’s preposterous, it’s unacceptable."

You can watch Vance's comments here:

Orbán has repeatedly blocked an EU loan to Ukraine that will keep the country solvent. In response to Orbán's obstructionism, President Zelenskyy alluded to giving the address of a "certain person" to Ukrainian troops for a direct talk "in their own language."

On the same day, Orbán had posted on social media he planned to "break the Ukrainian oil blockade by force." Orbán accused Ukraine of turning off their oil supply from Russia which flows through Ukraine via the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline, but Ukraine claimed Russian forces damaged the pipeline in a drone attack.

Vance felt he had to address the war of words between Orbán and the Ukrainian President, but only criticized Zelenskyy.

@kappybook/Threads


View on Threads

In messages across social media, people quickly reacquainted MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Vice President on his boss's words and conduct.

‪@vendettabruschetta/Bluesky‬



@ ‪@baltussen.eurosky.social‬/Bluesky


View on Threads


@Chasingharmony1/X



*Stares in Canadian and Greenlander*I wonder if Trump realizes Vance is out there campaigning against him.
— Call me Trixie (@trixienorton.bsky.social) April 8, 2026 at 12:46 PM


‪@granuailynn/Bluesky


@LukaszukAB/X


‪@vendettabruschetta/Bluesky‬


@TedWilcox7/X

Current Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán, who told Russian President Vladimir Putin "I am at your service," will find out April 12 if he'll lose his 16-year iron grip on power.

Polls indicated the Hungarian people may be ready for change with Vance’s campaign stops hurting, not helping, his chances.

View on Threads

Orbán maintained his power since he was first elected in 2010 by stifling independent media and democratic rights thus building an "illiberal democracy."

Orbán's brand of fascism earned him fans among Europe's far right and the leadership in Trump's MAGA movement who hoped to establish the same form of government in their own countries.

Latest News

Screenshots from @mikemancusi's Instagram video
Trending

Comedian Explains How Millennials' Midlife Crises Are Different From Past Generations—And He's Spot On

AI-generated word search for kids; post by Redditor XcuseMeWat
Trending

AI-Generated Word Search For Kids Goes Viral After Nobody Can Find A Single Word In It

John Ratcliffe
Science & Health

New Report Reveals CIA Used Secret AI Tool That Can Detect Your Heartbeat To Rescue U.S. Airman In Iran—And Whoa

Jessica Alba (left) reacts emotionally to astronaut Christina Koch (right) requesting Honest Company lotion during the Artemis II mission.
Celebrities

Jessica Alba Stunned After Hearing Artemis II Crew Member Specifically Request Her Lotion Brand

More from People/donald-trump

Screenshots of Joe Biden at a coffee shop
@Breaking911/X

MAGA X Account Gets Blunt Reality Check After Raging Over Video Of Biden 'Walking Aimlessly' Around Coffee Shop

People were not impressed after the MAGA X account tried to criticize former President Joe Biden for "walking aimlessly" around a Delaware coffee shop, questioning how he was ever "fit to be president."

Biden, who lives in Delaware, was seen visiting a coffee shop in Wilmington on March 27. Video shows him shaking hands and looking at the menu while waiting at the counter.

Keep Reading Show less
Cheryl Ladd
Earl Gibson III/Deadline/Getty Images

Fans Rally Around 'Charlie's Angels' Star Cheryl Ladd After She Reveals She's Recovering From 'Aggressive Form' Of Breast Cancer

When most of us think of Charlie's Angels, we think of a trio of women who can do anything. But while we might have pictured them fighting off villains, we probably weren't thinking of them fighting cancer.

That, however, is exactly what Cheryl Ladd has been doing.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot of Todd Blanche
@HQNewsNow/X

New Acting Attorney General Grosses Out The Internet With His Fawning Display Of 'Love' For Trump

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche was criticized for fawning over President Donald Trump, even saying "I love you, sir" while speaking to reporters about his future during an unrelated press conference at the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Blanche, the former deputy attorney general, landed in his current position after Trump fired former Attorney General Pam Bondi, frustrated by the fury from his base toward the administration's handling of the Epstein files.

Keep Reading Show less
Carmen Baldwin; Alec Baldwin
@alecbaldwininsta/Instagram

Alec Baldwin Left Speechless After Daughter Points Out How Old His Wife Hilaria Was When He Turned 40

We all know actor Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are in a "May/December romance," but having the actual age difference put in context is pretty surprising—even for Baldwin himself, it turns out.

Baldwin recently posted a hilarious video in which he and Hilaria's 12-year-old daughter Carmen did the math in a way that had Baldwin joking, "God help me."

Keep Reading Show less
Michael J. Fox
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Michael J. Fox Speaks Out After CNN Accidentally Sparks Death Scare With Video 'Remembering' His Life

Michael J. Fox made a surprise appearance at the PaleyFest in Los Angeles on Tuesday to celebrate the television show he's recently been a part of, Shrinking, effectively ending his acting retirement.

But while there, a surprise was in store, not just for the people in the audience, but for Michael J. Fox, as well.

Keep Reading Show less