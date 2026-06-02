MAGA Florida Crowd Rages After Rock Band's Lead Singer Mocks Them For Chanting 'U-S-A' In Awkward Video

Chris Robinson, co-founder and lead vocalist of the Southern rock and blues band The Black Crowes, riled up a Tampa, Florida, crowd after he mocked them for erupting in a spontaneous "U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A" chant.
Robinson formed his band in 1984 with guitarist and younger brother Rich Robinson. The Robinsons grew up in the Atlanta, Georgia, area, but don't espouse the stereotypical ideals of their white southern roots.
That became clear at a May 31 show in Tampa, an early stop on their North American tour, when Robinson pushed back on the pro-USA cheer that started after an image of the band’s black crow mascot dressed as Uncle Sam was projected onto the screen behind the stage. The band was performing their song "She Talks to Angels" when the chant began.
Robinson told the crowd:
"Thanks for the geography lesson. I don’t know what you have to be so proud of right now."
You can see the moment here:
The Tampa crowd responded with boos, and some fans reportedly walked out.
Robinson continued:
"Some of us have real faith. For those of you f**king booing us, some of us are not afraid. And we most assuredly are not f**king ignorant."
Online, reactions were mixed, but many thought fans of The Black Crowes should expect that reaction from Robinson.
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I hope the people who walked out can get a refund... because Black Crowes doesn't want their dirty traitor money.
— Ryan Germann (@ryangermann.bsky.social) June 2, 2026 at 3:35 PM
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Ronnie Van Zant would have said the exact same thing
— Morley Bartnoff (@cosmorley.bsky.social) June 1, 2026 at 8:33 PM
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The Black Crowes haven't publicly responded to the backlash against Robinson’s remarks.
Their Southern Hospitality Tour continues through September.