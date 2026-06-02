MAGA Florida Crowd Rages After Rock Band's Lead Singer Mocks Them For Chanting 'U-S-A' In Awkward Video

Recalling an encounter from the height of Friends' popularity, Kudrow shared:

“It was during 'Friends,' and I was going to Jerry’s Deli or something. And the hostess goes, ‘Oh! OK. I’ll show you to your table.’ And I went, ‘Aw, she’s seen Friends — that’s cute.'”

At first, Kudrow assumed the hostess had recognized her from the hit NBC sitcom. But the interaction was about to take a turn nobody could have predicted.

Somehow, the hostess seemed to connect Kudrow to Warwick's 1985 hit That's What Friends Are For rather than the sitcom Friends itself—a leap in logic that remains difficult to diagram.

She revealed the most random conclusion the hostess reached:

“She took me to the table, and she had an accent—she was from somewhere in Eastern Europe—and just went, ‘Uh, I know who you are…’ She said, ‘You are Dionne Warwick.’ And I just went, ‘No, I’m not!'”

The comparison left everyone at the table scratching their heads. Warwick, 85, is a Black music legend who has never appeared on Friends and is more than two decades older than Kudrow.

The closest pop-culture connection between the pair may be Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, where Kudrow played Kimmy's mother before Maya Rudolph later popped up as Warwick—hardly enough to justify the hostess's conclusion.

Still laughing at the encounter years later, Kudrow continued:

“Then it was, ‘Wait, Dionne Warwick? Why would you think I’m Dionne Warwick?' I just went, ‘She’s a legend. She’s a legendary singer.’ And she just went, ‘Oh, OK.’ I just thought it was the funniest thing ever.”

You can view the interview clip here:

- YouTube E! News

But the story somehow became even better when the Queen of Twitter herself entered the chat. And yes, that's Twitter—not X—as Warwick has famously continued referring to the platform by its original name.

Warwick gave her take on the posted “twote” for the story:

It looks like you may have chosen two photos of me for your twote @PopBase https://t.co/WkIdBnImq1

— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) May 29, 2026

It looks like the hilarious mix-up is Warwick-approved.

As it turns out, Warwick has found herself on the other side of a celebrity mix-up before. During the 2022 U.S. Open, commentators mistook the singer for fellow music legend Gladys Knight while she was attending the tournament.

Kudrow has not publicly responded to Warwick's post, but fans quickly flooded the replies with their own reactions.

You can view the comments below:













































The roundtable panel was equally amused as the story unfolded. As Kudrow worked through the logic—or lack thereof—behind the mistaken identity, the table erupted in laughter.

Palmer couldn't resist adding her own spin to the conversation:

“Girl, if you’re Dionne Warwick, I’m Stevie Nicks.”

Brunson then shared that celebrity mix-ups happen more often than people might expect. She joked that fans frequently mistake her for Palmer, while recalling a story about Niecy Nash being asked which Abbott Elementary cast member she was while signing autographs outside Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Quinta Brunson offered her own Barbara Howard-approved analysis, calling it “just face blindness. American face blindness.”

The discussion also touched on navigating fame, social media, and public scrutiny. Kudrow revealed she stopped reading online comments during the run of Friends, while Padilla reflected on viral sketches and Einbinder discussed using stand-up comedy to help build confidence.

Kudrow most recently starred as Valerie Cherish in the third and final season of HBO's The Comeback, which concluded in May 2026. She is also set to reunite with longtime Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston for The Hollywood Reporter's "Actors on Actors," premiering Wednesday.

The full roundtable is available to watch below:

- YouTube The Hollywood Reporter

The hostess's reasoning may remain one of Hollywood's great unsolved mysteries, but at least it gave the internet a Lisa Kudrow-Dionne Warwick crossover nobody knew it needed.



