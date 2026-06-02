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Morgan Wallen Called Out For Flipping Piano Over During Tour Concert After Audio Issues

Screenshots from @michaelamcdonald7's TikTok video
@michaelamcdonald7/TikTok

Country star Morgan Wallen took his frustration out on a piano on Friday after experiencing sound issues while performing in Denver.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 02, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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We've all had our moments where we were super frustrated and lashed out inappropriately at an inanimate object, as if that would help the situation or at least make us feel better.

Maybe we drummed our steering wheel a little too hard while in a traffic jam, or we smacked our keyboard or mouse when a webpage wasn't loading fast enough. At least we can say that we didn't flip a whole piano on its head.

Country singer Morgan Wallen can no longer say that, however. While performing on Friday in Denver on his Still the Problem tour, the singer had several sound equipment issues on stage, including the piano not connecting properly with the sound system and making it sound to the audience like Wallen was singing a capella.

Mid-performance, Wallen walked over to the piano and took out all of his frustrations about how the concert was going by literally grabbing it and flipping it over on the stage.

The audience roared with a mixture of shock and applause as Wallen continued to sing without the assistance of the piano.

You can watch the video here:

@gems.mom

Wait for it! He was so mad. 😂 #morganwallen #denver #morganwallentiktok #morganwallenconcert #country

Wallen's reaction was also shared on the "Pop Culture Chat" subReddit, where Redditors had some choice things to say about his behavior.

"This is such childish behavior from an incredibly mediocre man." - Plastic-Place-8173

"To put this in perspective, I was at a Counting Crows concert once when Adam realized the piano was messed up, so he just got under the hood and fixed it..." - boutthatbread

"Wow, what a mature, emotionally stable, and completely rational response! I'm so impressed and turned on right now!" - heartbylines

"This is exactly what my four-year-old would have done in this situation. Well, actually... no." - funky_mugs

"I know, it’s so odd, I expected more from the guy whose every song is about how the other person is the problem… he clearly is emotionally mature." - RoutineGood2750

"I think this is what a true snowflake is. Truly cannot handle any little inconvenience without raging out." - Titanichick

"33 years old but behaving like a toddler. Embarrassing." - Acceptable_Rule_7590

"He’s such a piece of s**t. Also, put this in the exhibits of how people only say women are more emotional than men because male anger somehow doesn’t count as emotion." - lizzy_stix

"You don't understand. The piano made him do it. (sarcastic comment)" - AnaphylacticHippo

"Adding this to the list of reasons why being a fan of MW is an instant red flag." - Particular_Area3941

This pretty much sums it up:

u/F**kYoWall/Reddit

It's understandable that Wallen was frustrated with the technical difficulties while on stage; if he's a serious artist, it's fair to assume he wants his performances to go as smoothly as possible.

That said, flipping over an expensive instrument to let out his frustrations was not the way to go. The song still sounded fine, and Wallen's fans appreciated the strength of his singing voice while singing a capella.

Maybe the only thing that's "still the problem" here is Wallen's temper.

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