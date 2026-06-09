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Morgan Wallen Sparks Controversy After Grabbing Phone From Security Guard And Throwing It Across The Stage During Concert

Morgan Wallen throwing security guard's cell phone across stage
@nhoop34/TikTok

A video of country star Morgan Wallen grabbing a phone being held up by one of his security guards and chucking it across the stage has sparked debate about whether it was justified or out of line.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 09, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Country singer Morgan Wallen's rage against inanimate objects continued earlier this week during his show in Pittsburgh.

While working the stage during one of his songs, Wallen paced back and forth, lightly interacting with the crowd while regularly turning his attention back to one side of the stage.

At the end of the video, Wallen approached a woman, who appeared to be a member of his security team, holding up a phone and recording his performance up close.

In response, Wallen snatched the phone out of her hand and threw it across the stage, still singing as the spiraling phone caught the reflection of the stadium lights before disappearing.

You can watch the moment here:

@nhoop34

I bet she won’t do that again lmao. Go Morgan! #morganwallen #pittsburgh #imstilltheproblemtour #wallentok #fyp

When this new video circulated, so soon after Wallen flipped a piano on stage, Redditors on the "Pop Culture Chat" subReddit couldn't help but tally reasons to side-eye the singer.

"Whenever I hear anything about this man, he's being a d**k. And throwing things!"

"Probably because inanimate objects can't fight back." - isabella_bombella

"All I know about Morgan Wallen is: 1. He threw a chair. 2. He broke a piano. And 3. he threw someone's phone" - nasa_stuff

"And 4. Hayley Williams hates him. I trust her judgment of character." - firesonahill

"5. He likes to use the N-word." - StrengthGlad2192

"6. He canceled his concert last night, for the claimed reason of storms, but the weather wasn't even bad."

"He just left like a b***h. Likely because Pittsburgh’s Pride Festival was going on. I bet he's homophobic, too." - magikarp2122

"The crew of SNL hated working with him, if you need another reason…" - itsjustthisguy

"His stupid, carefully dirtied jeans. He always looks a mess. At least be professional!" - Apprehensive-Fig2816

"9. He threw a tantrum."

"Elevendy. He threw a tantrum."

"293. He threw a tantrum."

"596. He threw another tantrum." - HighlyOffensive10

"What a f***king d**chebag. I know security isn’t allowed to watch the show, but wow, this gives me the ick. I don’t get how he has many fans, especially enough to fill a stadium, especially-especially for multiple shows." - bbyxmadi

"God, why are men so EMOTIONAL." - freshoffthecouch


It's understandable that there are rules about recording and photography during performances, not just because of privacy and ticket prices but also because of the impact it can have on the technology involved in the performance.

That said, seeing a security guard recording might have been something to address between numbers, or somehow signal to another guard to handle it during the song, rather than throwing the phone.

This just suggests a total disregard for people's property, the cost of cell phones and pianos, and just basic respect.

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