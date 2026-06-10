Musician Phoebe Bridgers Announced That Her Upcoming Tour Will Be Completely Phone-Free—And Fans Are Divided

It's a bad week for cell phones in concert spaces, between Morgan Wallen whipping a security guard's phone across the stage when he caught her recording up close, and now, fellow musician Phoebe Bridgers banning cell phones from her next tour.

Bridgers is well-known for her emotionally raw lyrics, ballad-like guitar solos, and haunting vocals, and fans have missed her solo tours, despite getting small samples of her continued work through features with Taylor Swift and SZA.

After a three-year hiatus from the stage, Bridgers has finally announced her next solo tour, The Lost Tour, and while fans are excited, there are some conflicted feelings, as well.

All because of cell phones.

A full list of touring cities and dates was shared on X, where people predictably complained about whether she was coming to their state or not.

But then people started looking at the finer print for the tour, noting that Bridgers intended for it to be a fully immersive experience.

"Phones, cameras (of any kind), or any devices with recording and filming capabilities are prohibited."

"This tour will utilize Yondr pouches to secure all devices during the performance. Upon arrival, all phones, smartwatches, and related accessories will be secured in Yondr pouches."

"Pouches will be unlocked at the conclusion of the show."

"Any guest observed using a non-permitted device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue."

Some were not concerned about having to be without their phones for an evening.

















But others were concerned and found the requirements archaic.













Bridgers' rationale seems obvious: she doesn't want the phones' lights and sounds to be distracting, she doesn't want to deal with the possible technical glitches caused by them, and she probably doesn't want attendees recording the event for non-paying people to see.

But people who voiced concern also made some valid points that have nothing to do with cell phone addiction. Some people might need access to their phones for medical reasons, in which case this concert could be dangerous for them.