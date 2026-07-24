Lauren Boebert Dragged After Making Bonkers Claim About Moon Landing Before Correcting Herself

Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert was widely mocked after she told a MeidasTouch reporter that she believes the moon landing was done in an "Amazon warehouse" before quickly correcting her own mistake.

July 20 marked 57 years since the Apollo 11 mission astronauts landed on the Earth's moon. Conspiracy theorists have long alleged the moon landing was fabricated by NASA in what they claim was an elaborate hoax.

When asked "where you're at on the moon landing," Boebert replied:

"I don’t know. I think it was done in an Amazon warehouse… Oh, they didn’t have those then—a different warehouse."

"I don't believe half the things the government tells us."

You can watch what happened in the video below.

People were not impressed.





Boebert was previously criticized after she seemingly agreed with the conspiracy theory that the moon landing was faked in a wide-ranging interview with conservative conspiracy theorist Alex Stein.

The two brought up the Van Allen radiation belt, which conspiracy theorists believe would have killed astronauts who had to pass through this region of particles trapped by our planet's magnetic field.

At one point, Boebert said "God is not a liar, but you know, there is a father of lies, and the Bible talks all about him and unfortunately, we’ve seen time and time again where politicians are in office and deceive the American public."

Similarly, reality star Kim Kardashian was criticized last year for attempting to persuade her All's Fair co-star Sarah Paulson that the Apollo 11 astronauts never actually landed on the moon. Instead, she claimed, they merely orbited Earth while the world watched staged footage filmed in a studio, before returning home to be wrongly celebrated as heroes.

Kardashian said she believes the moon landing "didn't happen," though she conceded she does "center conspiracies all the time."