Jesse Watters Blasted After Joking That Women 'Better Watch Out' For Testosterone-Boosted Male Troops

Fox News host Jesse Watters sparked outrage after implying that women will face more sexual assault from testosterone-boosted men in the U.S. military now that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that service members age 30 and older will be screened annually and treated for testosterone deficiency.
The decision to screen active-duty service members for testosterone levels and offering testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) when appropriate is part of an effort to keep U.S. troops on the "leading edge of lethality," Hegseth said in a video posted to X captioned "The High-T Department of War."
The screening will be incorporated into routine periodic health assessments for service members age 30 and older, though troops under 30 will also have the option to undergo testing voluntarily.
Hegseth claimed the initiative is not "about artificial enhancement; it’s about restoring and optimizing your natural capabilities, protecting your longevity, ensuring you have the biological foundation required to sustain and fight."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Hegseth's announcement received Watters' stamp of approval, telling Fox News viewers that women "better be careful" around U.S. troops who meet Hegseth's standards:
"You know what's going to happen? The guys that don't need it are going to take it to triple boost, and then they're going to get out there. Women on base, you guys better be careful."
"Port calls, women in Asia, you better be careful. Because these guys are going to be wild animals and you better watch out."
Watters' remarks elicited awkward laughter from his co-hosts.
You can hear what Watters said in the video below.
What none of Watters' colleagues acknowledged was that his joke implied U.S. service members receiving testosterone therapy would be more likely to sexually assault women abroad, and that framing such a suggestion as humor trivializes sexual violence.
Many have condemned Watters' remarks.
Someone might want to keep an eye on Watters. He's really telling on himself.