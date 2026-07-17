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MTG Just Went Scorched Earth On Lindsey Graham's Legacy In Viral Rant: 'He Was A Murderer'

Screenshot of Marjorie Taylor Greene; Lindsey Graham
The Young Turks/YouTube; Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

While speaking about late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called him a "murderer" who "supported war more than anything."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 17, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham a "murderer" in remarks on the progressive news show The Young Turks, saying Graham's legacy is defined by the fact he "supported war more than anything."

Graham died on the evening of July 11 after returning from an official visit to Ukraine. According to a preliminary finding from the medical examiner, shared by his office, Graham died after suffering an aortic dissection—a tear in the inner wall of the aorta—linked to hardening of the arteries.

Greene, a major critic of the Trump administration's war in Iran, said Graham "was very good at buddying up with Donald Trump," saying she views Graham's support for the war as a "betrayal."

Indeed, Graham previously urged Middle Eastern partners to do more to support the U.S. war effort, telling countries such as Saudi Arabia to “up your game.” He also criticized Spain after its leadership strongly opposed the attacks on Iran. Graham told Spain they had “lost your way,” and called on the U.S. to cut ties with the country and withdraw its military air base from Spanish territory.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Graham had traveled repeatedly to Israel to meet privately with Israeli intelligence officials and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, advising him on how to persuade Trump to join attacks on Iran. Lawmakers in both parties also believe Graham helped convince Trump to authorize the bombing campaign.

Greene summed up Graham's legacy this way:

“I disagreed wholeheartedly with many of his policies. He was a neocon warmonger. He was a murderer. He wanted to wipe out and kill many innocent people in Iran, in Gaza, in Lebanon. He supported war more than anything.”
"He never wanted peace. The only time he may have been interested in peace was because this war is hurting the midterms for President Trump and Republicans. However, one thing we can all say about Lindsey Graham for sure is he was a dedicated Zionist and that's why he worked so diligently to send as much money as possible, weapons as possible for Israel."
"He may have been an elected U.S. senator, but he really was the greatest lobbyist that the military industrial complex could ever have holding power in Washington. His state, South Carolina, has over 400 military contractors... that Lindsey Graham made sure had all types of contracts, grants, got all types of U.S. tax dollars to continue their work to serve the military industrial complex."
"It is an interesting thing, how everyone's being shamed and told you can't say anything negative about Lindsey Graham. Look, we can say two things: We can say he was a delightful person to be around but at the same time I disagreed with him adamantly on many, many issues and it's okay to say both of those things."

Greene went on to say that she believes Graham used his close relationship with Trump to influence the president on key issues, calling it "one of the biggest betrayals." She argued Graham was highly effective at winning Trump's trust and steering him toward his own positions, adding that the outcome "sickens me every single day" and was "never supposed to be that way."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Greene's scorched earth remarks struck a chord.

Greene previously referred to the Trump administration as "a bunch of sick f**king liars" for launching a war with Iran.

Greene argued that the administration had betrayed its campaign pledge of “No More Foreign Wars, No More Regime Change,” noting that Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and their allies promised to put “America FIRST.”

She said her generation had been “let down, abused, and used” by endless conflicts that left “thousands and thousands” dead or wounded, and warned that younger Americans were being “abandoned.” Greene skeptically invoked the justification of “freeing the Iranian people,” adding a dismissive “Please.”

Compare that to Graham, who suggested the Nobel Peace Prize should be renamed the "Trump Prize" in the president's honor while discussing Trump’s push for additional Middle Eastern countries to join the Abraham Accords in a bid to end the war in Iran... that continues as we speak with no signs of stopping.

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